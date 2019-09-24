Getting fired isn’t keeping talk-show hosts Bill Profita and Kevin Gallagher from, well, talking.
They're just doing it in a different place.
The longtime Baton Rouge radio personalities, who were a drive-time duo for five years at Talk 107.3, now spend two mornings a week at La Divina Italian Cafe, interviewing political and civic personalities.
This time, however, their show, which they call "The Morning Exiles," is on the internet instead of the airwaves. Gallagher and Profita’s roughly hourlong conversations also are on Facebook Live and YouTube.
It’s not their primary job — at this point, it makes no money at all — but it keeps them doing what they love.
“I just made up my mind that with all the different media we have now — social media, Facebook, we’ve got all these different ways to get your message out there — that I wasn’t going to let being let go from my radio show make me crawl away and disappear and die,” Gallagher said. “I still have a voice, and if I want to get my voice out there, we can still find a way to do it.”
Profita, 66, has been a local broadcast staple since graduating from LSU in 1975, first as a rock 'n' roll disc jockey, then as a talk-show host. Gallagher, who turns 60 in October, has been in Baton Rouge radio since 1992 after previously working in New Orleans and Hammond.
Their local radio show abruptly ended in April when Guaranty Media General Manager Gordy Rush told them and another local broadcast veteran, Clarence Buggs, that they were being let go for business reasons. (They don’t know what’s become of Buggs; Gallagher and Profita said he hasn’t returned their phone messages.)
Neither was ready to hang it up. Nor, they say, were their listeners.
“People were so very kind, and after about the 50th or 60th person said, ‘Where am I going to be able to hear you … and Kevin next?’ Kevin called me and I was about to say the same thing: ‘We’ve got to do something,’ ” Profita said. “This is it.”
The broadcast takes place at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Perkins Road cafe, where they occasionally did live broadcasts in their radio days. They still take on civic issues, bringing in guests such as District Attorney Hillar Moore III, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council members and spokespeople concerning the city of St. George movement.
But it’s not all politics. They also delve into local personalities and happenings.
The duo tries to have the shows feel more like conversations than interrogations, Profita said, but to still have a point.
“We got away really quickly from telling people who they’re supposed to be mad at, telling people who’s screwing them over, telling people who they should like and who they shouldn’t,” Profita said. “Nobody wants that in the morning when they’re starting their day. We put it into practice as being purveyors of information, as also having an entertainment aspect.”
Around 1,500 to just over 2,000 listeners have found the one-hour podcasts, not quite half of the audience that ratings suggested their daily, four-hour radio show received, Gallagher said. They want it to grow large enough to get sponsors, and they’re hiring out their expertise and equipment to produce other people’s podcasts.
“I guess the reason we’re still doing what we’re doing is because we love doing it,” Gallagher said.