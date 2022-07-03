Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, will open exhibits by artist members Amy James, Linda Jeffers, Craig McCullen and Beth Welch on Tuesday.
The show will run through Sunday, July 24, and will include an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Also, artists will participate in the gallery's ARTiculate Artists Talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
James is a darkroom photographer whose eye for composition is unmatched. She is able to pull the dramatic from the seemingly ordinary.
In her show, "Hindsight," James plays with the common American phrase, “Hindsight is 20/20.” The title is meant to allow the viewer to reflect and learn.
Jeffers is a visual artist who has never been constrained to one media. She draws from her daily life to create assemblages and paintings that are at once documents of a moment in time and a metaphor for the greater society in which we live.
In her show, "Asphalt Iterations," Jeffers has focused on her daily ritual of walking her dogs, and the meditations that can be found in those quiet moments of being outside. She’s interested in the push and pull of nature and the developed, manicured and man-made structures.
McCullen works in glass. That is to say, McCullen's actual medium is light. He makes sculptural works that are meant to be seen in many different light situations.
His show, "Midnight, The Other Time to Look at Glass," builds a narrative into his work, with hints to the message embedded in the title. McCullen remarks that this is an example of how a work has one voice in the studio or home setting, and quite another when moved about into another place.
In "The Memory Between Us," Welch explores how memories of the generations of women that shaped your early life are somewhat blurry. The very idea of memory is at the heart of her artwork.
Welch uses a few specific drawing techniques to illustrate the relationships that children have with those that raise them and, conversely, the relationship a parent has with their child.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.