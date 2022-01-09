The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge presented nine young women at its Le Bal de Noel on Dec. 29 at Crowne Plaza.
Several hundred guests were welcomed by association President Mimi Plauche and ball Chairwomen Candace Kouns and Courtney Newbill.
Introduced by emcee Loren Kleinpeter were Amelia Wren Alexander, daughter of Amye Wren Dupont and Kevin Alexander, escorted by Joseph Gerald Dupont III; Catherine Marie Couvillion, daughter of Jean and Marc Couvillion, escorted by Josh Harris Smith; Madeline Elise Dansky, daughter of Rachel and David Dansky, escorted by Bryan Joseph Pellegrin; Mary Sandlin Moore, daughter of Stacey and Thomas Moore Jr., escorted by Thomas Nolan Terrell Moore; Taylor Belden Silvey, daughter of Amanda and Craig Silvey, escorted by Lloyd Broyles Silvey; Ashley Douglas Solomon, daughter of Anne and Jim Solomon, escorted by Nathaniel Thomas Bass; Virginia Grace Veillon, daughter of Dana and Edward Veillon Jr., escorted by Edward Warner Veillon III; Olivia Margaret Ward, daughter of Jennifer and Steve Ward, escorted by Lewis Steven Ward; and Mary Katherine Womack, daughter of Ellen and Milton Womack Jr., escorted by Cody Austin Abshire.
The debutantes were presented by their fathers and grandfathers, who, after toasting their daughters and granddaughters, had the first dance with them. The second dance was reserved for the debutantes and their escorts.
Over the past 62 years, the association has contributed more than $500,000 to local charitable organizations. The 2021 recipient was Maison des Amis whose mission is to provide housing to mentally ill patients whose condition has left them homeless.