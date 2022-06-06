Some gardens are designed to attract butterflies while others bring awareness to them.

Twahna P. Harris admits that this idea is a different approach to planting flower gardens. Still, the concept isn't hard to understand.

Twahna P. Harris, founder and director of The Butterfly Society, adjusts the sign placed amongst the flowers in The Butterfly Society Garden in the Zachary Youth Park.

Her idea of butterflies has more to do with people than pollinators with beautiful wings. Then again, once a person makes the mental and physical transition from domestic violence victim to a health and wholeness, a butterfly comes to mind.

"That person is someone new," Harris said. "They are a new being, a butterfly."

The Butterfly Society established its garden in the Zachary Youth Park in 2015. Purple flowers, the color for domestic violence awareness, bloom on the backdrop of the park's bronco statue, which commemorates the high school's bronco mascot. 

The analogy inspired Harris to form The Butterfly Society, a nonprofit to help domestic violence victims through support and services. This led to a series of gardens that not only attract butterflies but put the spotlight on them.

These spaces simply are called The Butterfly Society Gardens. For now, there are three Butterfly Society Gardens occupying small but significant spots in Baker, Zachary and New Roads. Their flowers are usually purple, the color signifying domestic violence awareness, though golden marigolds are blooming in the Baker garden for the summer.

The Butterfly Society provides the plaques for its gardens in Zachary, Baker and New Roads. A new garden in downtown Baton Rouge also is being planned. The gardens are planted for domestic violence awareness.

Not to worry. Purple flowers will return to the garden surrounding the flagpole fronting the Baker Municipal Building in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

No matter the color scheme, the society's plaque is always there to remind viewers that each Butterfly Society Garden is dedicated to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The Butterfly Society Garden in Zachary is dominated by two varieties of purple buddlejah, also known as butterfly bushes. The garden was established in 2015 and is maintained by the City of Zachary.

The space in Zachary can be found in the circle surrounding the high school's bronco mascot statue in the Zachary Youth Park. Both the Zachary and Baker gardens were dedicated in 2015. The New Roads garden was planted in 2016 in the New Roads Youth Park.

The first Butterfly Society Garden no longer exists. It was planted in 2014 in downtown Baton Rouge's Riverfront Plaza and has since been removed during remodeling.

A light purple variety of buddleja, also known as butterfly bush, blooms in the The Butterfly Society Garden in Zachary.

So Harris and The Butterfly Society are seeking another spot.

"We'll find one," she said. "We're hoping to have a new garden in time for October."

Harris is founder and executive director of The Butterfly Society. The project grew from her own experience with domestic violence.

Purple flowers in The Butterfly Society Garden surrounding the flag pole in front of the municipal building in Baker have been replaced by marigolds for the summer. The purple flowers will return in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

She openly tells her story of falling in love with the wrong man while in her 20s. She thought they were happy, and they even talked about spending the rest of their lives together. Then the physical abuse began and escalated the longer they stayed together. The mental abuse was even worse, with death threats.

Purple flowers in The Butterfly Society Garden surrounding the flag pole in front of the municipal building in Baker have been replaced by marigolds for the summer. The purple flowers will return in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

Harris escaped her situation through the help of others, emerging broken, defeated and hopeless.

"By the grace of God and friends and family and co-workers, I walked away," she said. "I was broken, totally broken and fearful of what could possibly happen afterward." 

Harris slowly rediscovered her strength and found happiness in her husband of 26 years and their son. She also works as a legislative assistant to Zachary Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole.

Twahna P. Harris, founder and executive director of The Butterfly Society, stands next to The Butterfly Society Garden in her purple shoes as she looks over the space in the Zachary Youth Park. Purple is the color for Domestic Violence Awareness for which the garden is planted. 

Still, she knew there were are others who are in abusive situations, so she began reaching out.

"I had such a great support system, and I made a commitment many years ago that I would do this work," Harris said. "I didn't know in what capacity, but here I am today doing it through The Butterfly Society. This work is very important to me and many others. Our team is dedicated. We're passionate. We're committed to this work, because we have been there and we know what it's like to walk this journey. And so many others haven't, but it's work and you have to have a love for it."

The gardens are simply a reminder of the organization's work, a way to reach out and connect with victims, as well as a reminder to all passersby.

"They're also places where everyone can stop and meditate," Harris said. "The first garden in Baton Rouge was designed as a place of meditation."

Kip Holden was East Baton Rouge Parish's mayor-president when The Butterfly Society first initiated the idea for the garden. The city donated the space, flowers and maintenance work on the small garden. The organization provided the plaque.

The Butterfly Society maintains the same working relationship with Baker, Zachary and New Roads.

"We keep an eye on the gardens, and when they need maintenance, we let the cities know," Harris said. "And the cities have been so wonderful in keeping them up. We have a great relationship with them."

For now, two varieties of purple buddleia, also known as butterfly bushes, are blooming in the Zachary garden. Drought resistant verbenas have filled the space in the past.

And while The Butterfly Society seeks out a new spot for the downtown Baton Rouge garden, the organization keeps domestic violence awareness in the forefront through other means.

"We came up with a new initiative called Walk a Mile in Their Shoes," Harris said. "We've done this ever since the garden was removed from the riverfront."

For Walk a Mile in Their Shoes, The Butterfly Society places pairs of shoes in front of Baton Rouge City Hall. Each pair represents a life lost to domestic violence.

"We put each of their names in picture frames, and we place the frames in front of the shoes," Harris said. "This is our way of remembering each of those whose lives have been lost, and we ask the community to take the journey with us as we walk with them in all their shoes."

Harris has received positive feedback about the events, as well as each of the gardens.

"When people see the gardens, they want to know the back stories," she said. "They want to learn more."

A photo of The Butterfly Society Garden in Zachary after it was dedicated in 2015.

And Harris readily shares information about domestic abuse while shining a spotlight on the butterflies the gardens represent.

For more information, visit thebutterflysociety.org.

Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com.