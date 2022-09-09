The Krewe of Orion presented its royalty Aug. 22 at Angie and Darren Coates' home in St. Amant.
Master of Ceremonies Larry Rosendahl welcomed the 2022 king and queen, Patrick Guy Blanchard and Kris Cangelosi. Krewe Captain Darren Coates presented commemorative medallions to the past year's royalty.
Queen Orion XXIV is Elizabeth Blythe. She is the wife of krewe member Justin Blythe. They have three daughters: Kailie, Kristin and Mackenzie. She attends Southeastern Louisiana University and is a volunteer for Cajun Navy Relief.
King Orion XXIV is Russell Ruh. He and his wife, Tammy, have two children: Jonathan Ruh and Stephanie Melancon. A retiree, Ruh is active in Catholic Committee on Scouting, Order of the Fleur de Lis and Knights of Columbus. He has been a Krewe of Orion marshal since its inception.
Maid Madison Claire Calandro is the daughter of Stephen Calandro and Kelley Lachney. She is a student at St. Joseph's Academy, is a member of the French Club and Baton Rouge Cotillion and is interested in volleyball and equestrian jumping.
Maid Brooke Addison Mansfield is the daughter of Bert and Tammy Mansfield. She attends Cypress Woods (Texas) High School. She loves working with children and teaches at Wildcat Den Preschool in Cypress Woods.
Pages to the queen are Kate Bonaventure, daughter of Blaine and Stephanie Bonaventure; Margeaux Hoffman, daughter of Stephen and Stephanie Hoffman; and Elizabeth Trotti, daughter of Dustin and Lauren Trotti.
Pages to the king are Evan Coates, son of Toby and Elliot Coates; Gunnar Reese, son of Jonathan Reese and Lauren Hayden; and Gordie White, son of Charles and Christina Boudreaux and Nicholas and Emily White.