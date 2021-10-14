Shop, shop, shop
With 100-plus merchants and vendors, the Junior League of Baton Rouge's annual holiday marketplace, Hollydays, runs through Saturday at the Raising Cane's River Center. For hours, tickets and info on online shopping, visit Hollydays.org.
Cast a line
The pond will be stocked with channel cats and fishing is from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday for BREC's annual Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo at the Zachary Community Park’s Fishing Pond. Open to all ages and skill levels. Preregister at brec.org/geauxfish.
Think spooky
Delve into the eerie side of astronomy, physics and aeronautics at Highland Road Park Observatory's Spooky Spectrum. The annual family-friendly tribute to the bizarre and freakish, takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. For more info, call (225) 768-9948 or visit brec.org/observatory.