There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
Soon, more Louisiana residents will be able to see what the fuss is all about. The Guatemalan chain has announced plans to expand its operations in Louisiana: currently represented by a single store in Kenner, it will add 12 new restaurants in Baton Rouge and New Orleans over the next five years, creating around 400 jobs.
Louisiana’s Central American population has grown in recent decades, spurred initially by rebuilding efforts in the wake of hurricanes, especially after Katrina. According to Pollo Campero’s Director of Franchise Development Blas Escarcega, its unmet demand among both these original fans from Central America and new converts — plus a strong food culture and a love of fried chicken — that has made the state fertile ground for expansion.
“The Central American experience is very, very powerful,” Escarcega said. “It is a thing that’s unique, very loyal. We recognize there’s been a strong influx of Central Americans (into Louisiana) and these are our ‘legacy customers’, people who know the brand from their Central American roots. We’ve been operating in Kenner since 2015 and the store has been doing very well.”
A growing appetite for international cuisine among younger audiences — fueled, at least in part, by the internet — has helped, too, Escarcega said.
“We bring an international angle, and when you look at statistics that’s something the younger generation wants to experience,” he said. “Social media has exposed a younger generation to flavors from all around the world. People get interested and they'll say ‘here’s something new, something different.’”
The Louisiana expansion is part of a wider move into the country’s South and Southeast. Already operating in Houston, new Pollo Campero stores are planned for other states, including Alabama and Georgia.
Louisiana itself is, of course, home to two heavyweight chicken chains in Popeyes and Raising Cane’s (“the big boys,” as Escarcega called them). Both restaurants have experienced extensive growth of their own over the past few years, which raises the question: is there enough room for more?
Escarcega said yes, pointing out that Pollo Campero already exists alongside them in plenty of other areas. “We consider ourselves different in that we have a unique flavor, a unique following and a unique menu,” he said.
“The competitors are very successful and we respect them all, but what we've seen is that consumption of chicken over the last five to six years has continued to grow, and that along with our differentiators means there’s enough room for everybody.”
As for those chicken-laden airplanes, flights from Guatemala aren’t quite as loaded up as they once were, but that’s not to say it doesn’t happen.
“We are trying to make the brand more accessible here in the U.S.,” Escarcega said. “We don't have access to everyone here, so we’ll see people bringing chicken back because maybe they don’t live in markets where we currently exist.
“But before we had built anything here in the U.S., the plane was literally full of chicken in the overheads, and the smell was very … very strong, flavorful. You could almost taste the ingredients on the plane. And I can vouch for that because I've done it,” he said with a laugh.
“People still (treat it) kind of like a tradition, going to the origin of where the chicken is from and bringing it back home. It’s nostalgic, a taste of home.”