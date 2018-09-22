I place my gloved hands firmly on the bar. I make sure I’ve got a good grip — hands not too far apart and not too close. I plant my feet on either side of the bench and I dig in. Breathe, I tell myself, remember to breathe.
I’m not worried about how I look. I know I must look awful, with a red face and matted hair, but that doesn’t concern me. In fact, I’ve been known to post not-so-flattering Facebook pics of myself like this.
I push the bar up and away. It’s heavier this time, and I think maybe I can’t. But I can, and I do push the bar up. In fact, I’m able to do this same thing more than a few times. Next time, it’ll be heavier.
The thrill I get from this simple act is hard to describe, but each time I’m able to bench press a heavier weight, I feel like doing a happy dance right there in the gym. I am a 60-something-year-old woman. And I lift weights. For fun.
This confession might not seem remarkable, but to me it is.
I grew up in an era where women weren’t supposed to lift anything heavier than a baby or a bag of groceries. In my high school, girls weren’t supposed to be athletic unless we were carrying pom-poms and megaphones to encourage the boys as they played football, basketball, baseball or any other sport that needed encouraging. The girls did the cheering while the boys did the sports.
Sweating was not considered ladylike, although those cheerleaders, dressed in short tight skirts, were all sweating buckets while they stood on one another’s shoulders and jumped and tumbled while yelling words of support to the home team.
The days of relegating females to the bleachers is long gone, thank goodness, and I happily cheered on my daughter as she competed in a number of school sports.
But that wasn’t me.
I had seen pictures of the human body. I know I had muscles somewhere, but I didn’t think I’d ever use them. I never thought I’d lift something heavy, either, unless it was one of those terrible scenarios I’d read about, like a woman who’d had to lift a car in order to save her baby. I figured that maybe some kind of super power would kick in for me if needed. But only in a worst-case scenario, would I venture into something athletic.
I managed to avoid much of the fitness craze. I never jogged, at least not on purpose. I was never jazzed about Jazzercise, and I seemed to lack the aerobics gene.
I didn’t even own a pair of sneakers or even a sweatshirt for many years. Once, I had to move some furniture around my living room, and I figured that was enough for the decade. Eventually, though, I relented and thought I’d give wellness a try.
I’m drawn to the camaraderie of my local Y, the C.B. Pennington branch, a place that has had to fight its way back from near obliteration of the devastating flood that hit almost two years ago. My fellow lifters nod and high-five one another.
There’s a great mix of people, young and not so young, men and more than a few women who can bench press and dead lift whatever a Ford Escape weighs. Everyone is sweaty, and no one cares.
My trainer, Mischa Pizzolato, is unreasonably cheerful and optimistic about my weight-training endeavors.
“You got this,” she tells me. "I know you can do this.”
That makes one of us, I think, but, a miracle occurs, and I manage to lift that bar. I smile, mostly from relief that it’s over and I can go home and binge-watch some "Housewives," but it’s also from the satisfaction of, cue the commercial, just doing it.
— Monaco lives in Baton Rouge
