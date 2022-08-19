Children in the 11-parish service area of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will benefit from the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District of Kiwanis with its donation of nonperishable food items and monetary donations to provide over 9,400 meals for children.
Active in Kiwanis for more than 104 years, the district recently raised $3,200 and hosted a food drive at the annual convention of the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District of Kiwanis International held in Baton Rouge to fund the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Executive Director Charlie Ford said that the Kiwanis Clubs of the Baton Rouge area support several local projects to benefit children, including Bring Up Grades Programs in local elementary schools, several high school Key Clubs, Circle K Clubs, school supply drives, cooking jambalaya and in school reading programs.
The Kiwanis Club of Cortana welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available at Cortana Kiwanis of Baton Rouge Facebook page or by joining the weekly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Piccadilly at 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Lagniappe Woman's Club awards scholarships
The Lagniappe Woman’s Club recently awarded two $500 scholarships to college students. Scholarship Chairman Lynn Golda announced that the winners were Hannah Grace Davis and Camille Anne Gildersleeve.
Hannah, daughter of Gina Davis, will be a senior at LSU this fall, majoring in arts and design. She maintains a high GPA average and is on the Dean’s List.
Camille is the daughter of Tommy and Bethany Gildersleeve. She attends the University of Arizona in Tucson, where she will begin her sophomore year this fall. Camille also is on the Dean’s List at her school, and is planning a medical career.
Excel Best Dressed Ball
Excel Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball presented by Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute celebrated its 55th year on Aug. 13. The 2022 Honorees have been committed to serving the community over the last year to raise funds and awareness benefiting the American Cancer Society. Honorees, sponsors, the BDB committee and guests supported the mission in the fight against cancer.