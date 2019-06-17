The Baton Rouge Orchid Society held a potting discussion and demonstration on May 15.
Various members showed their preferred techniques, including the type of pots and potting media they prefer. After the discussion, each attendee was given an orchid plant with materials for potting it.
A webinar explaining fertilizers and micronutrients that will make orchids grow and flower will take place June 19 at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. The society has a project to set up an orchid conservatory on the Burden campus. At 6:30 p.m., all members will be able to tour that facility to see how it is progressing. It is within walking distance of the Conference Center, where the program meeting will be held at 7 p.m.
There will also be discussion and planning for the society’s annual free Orchid Show and Sale scheduled July 13-14.
Orchids for Seniors will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd., for a potting demonstration and workshop. It will not meet in July. The Green Growers group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 425 Nelson Drive.
Meetings are open to anyone interested in learning more about orchid culture in the unique climate of the Baton Rouge area. Visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com for information and to subscribe to the monthly newsletter.
Repotting topic for Bonsai Society
Vice President Robert Reed led a presentation on repotting and care of tropical bonsai that thrive in south Louisiana summers at the Louisiana Bonsai Society's May 21 meeting. Reed cautioned not to repot tropical bonsai until nighttime temperatures are 60 degrees or above. He also discussed wiring and trimming bonsai.
Several club members brought bonsai to discuss how to improve them. Lowell Tilley led this discussion. The club will have a bonsai workshop on the Saturday following each meeting to help members develop their bonsai collection.
The LBS Board of Directors met June 4 to plan the Louisiana Day of Bonsai, a meeting of all bonsai clubs in Louisiana, to be held July 20. Brussel Martin, founder of Brussel’s Bonsai of Olive Branch, Mississippi, will lead the workshop.
The Louisiana Bonsai Society is a nonprofit organization open to anyone interested in the hobby of bonsai. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The June 18 program will be bonsai planted on rocks, and the accompanying bonsai workshop will be June 22 at Forest Park. Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Tilley, (225) 241-2396 or lowelltilley@gmail.com.
St. Aubry Ladies plan Hats Off Gala
Four members of St. Aubry Ladies Auxiliary Court 119 taped a segment with Reginald Brown for "Major Topics" on May 29 to talk about their upcoming Hats Off Gala. The show aired June 2 on Q106.5 radio station.
Court 119 has hosted the Hats Off Gala for the past 12 years. This year's gala will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the North Iberville Community Center in Rosedale.
Hats Off Gala attendees can model their hats while a brief biographical sketch is read about them. It includes the Parade of Hats, door prizes and refreshments. The cost is $10. To attend, contact Chairperson Theresa H. Thomas, (225) 776-5392, or Trymeka McCoy, (225) 439-4346.
FGBRCA hears about small cell towers
The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations held an educational forum on May 30 at the East Baton Rouge Jones Creek Regional Branch Library about the erection of small cell and wireless towers in the parish.
Speakers included Davis Rhorer Jr., parish attorney; Carey Chauvin, city-parish development director; Kelvin Hill, the mayor's assistant chief administrative officer; Matt Watson, Metro councilman; David Aubrey, AT&T director of external affairs; and Gary Patureau, 5G Working Group.
AT&T is the only service provider so far erecting small cell towers, some of which are in front of residential properties. Concerns voiced by residents in attendance were about aesthetics, property devaluation, safety and the risks associated with radio frequency radiation emitted from the small cell towers. Applications from other service providers are expected, which will increase the total number of towers going up.
Aubrey said AT&T had 136 permits issued, with 121 approved, 53 of which are in residential areas. He said AT&T is working on better notification of homeowners when small cell towers are scheduled to be erected near their homes.
