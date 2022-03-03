A self-described “comedy fan/nerd,” Jason Leonard is working to bring more stand-up comics to south Louisiana.
The Lafayette comedian is hosting a new stand-up comedy series at the Hartley/Vey Theatre at the Manship Theatre, opening for and introducing the acts.
Since 2014, Leonard has written about comedy for local publications and started the Lafayette Comedy series at the Wurst Biergarten and Club 337 in Lafayette, attracting touring comedians to the area.
“I knew I had to bring big comedians in order to grow my scene, not only the audience, but also to get more comedians,” Leonard said. “That's how you attract people and get people interested in it.”
Leonard fell in love with stand-up comedy as a kid and then became a touring musician. He found a career in special education, but comedy remains one of his passions.
To fill comedy slots in south Louisiana, Leonard seeks out comedians who are traveling between the East Coast and Houston or Austin, Texas, then helps complete their itinerary with stops in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Comedian Dave Waite, who is the first headliner for the stand-up series at Hartley/Vey, is stopping in Baton Rouge between shows in Mobile, Alabama, and Lafayette. The shows at the Hartley/Vey could become a monthly or bimonthly occurrence, Leonard said.
“My goal is just to keep bringing people here,” Leonard said. “And then it's also selfish because I don't have to drive to New Orleans or Houston to see comedians.”