The leaves swirled around my feet as I skipped across the church parking lot going to the parsonage. It was a beautiful late fall day. The sky was a cerulean blue with only a few wispy white clouds. It was Dec. 7, 1941, a day that would change our lives, our country and our world forever.
As soon as we got home, my mother was in the kitchen preparing our noon meal, and Daddy turned on the radio to listen to the news. The man on the radio sounded excited, and I could tell something unusual had happened. Daddy was calling for my mother to come quickly.
“The Japanese have bombed Pearl Harbor!” They both seemed to be in shock. I knew this was bad.
My father was pastor of a country church in Christian County, Kentucky, just south of Hopkinsville, and we lived in the parsonage. It was just a few miles from Camp Campbell. That year the federal government had completed a survey of the area looking toward taking the many farms to enlarge Camp Campbell into a major military facility, Fort Campbell.
The phone began to ring and, before long, the small parsonage living room was filled with families who knew they would be giving up their farms. These were prosperous farms that had been in their families for generations. This was the first time I had seen grown men cry. It was the beginning of the sacrifices that would be required by our nation.
The greatest of these sacrifices would be the many lives lost. There were small flags in windows with stars on them. The blue stars indicated how many people from that family were fighting for our country. Sometimes there would be as many as five stars. A gold star meant the loss of a family member.
When you hear of a Gold Star family today, treat that family with respect for they have suffered a great loss.
As a 6-year-old in 1941, my life changed too. These things may seem trivial today, but we were all affected in many ways.
Families had coupon books. In order to purchase things that were rationed, we needed a coupon along with money for gasoline and tires; meat (we ate a lot of SPAM and I still like it!); sugar and coffee; and shoes (this was my sacrifice because I had a younger sister and brother whose feet grew so much faster than mine).
Factories that produced everyday goods were turned to building ships, airplanes, tanks, uniforms, weapons and ammunition.
Ordinary things that we took for granted were no longer produced. Automobiles, washing machines, lawn mowers (the push kind) and bicycles. Children did without candy bars and bubble gum!
Families turned their backyards into Victory Gardens to grown their own food. We took our dimes to school on Friday to purchase stamps to fill our War Bond books for buying bonds.
These are just a few of the remembrances I have that flooded over me eight years ago when I spent a week at Fort Campbell.
As I walked over the rolling terrain and the leaves were swirling around my feet, I was overcome with emotion. I was walking over the ground that had once been plowed by a mule pulling a plow, later by a tractor. The rows they had made produced many bushels of corn. This was the land that was actually a part of keeping our country safe.
