Stacie Williams has been named chief executive officer of Susan G. Komen Louisiana.
Williams began her association with the Baton Rouge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen in 2016 as a board member. She became board president in 2019, where she assisted with the merger of the north Louisiana and Baton Rouge affiliates as well as the opening of a new Lafayette office. During her presidency, she led the affiliate to raise over $1.2 million.
Williams has over 20 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, state and local government, nonprofits organizations and as an entrepreneur. She has worked for Walmart, the Louisiana Supreme Court, East Baton Rouge City-Parish, LSU and the regional Minority Supplier Development Council. Williams received bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology and her MBA from the University of New Orleans.
Williams replaces the organization's inaugural CEO, Angela “Angee” Nolan, who accepted a position at a national financial institution.
The Board of Directors also announced Tiya Scroggins as its new board president. Scroggins is the CEO of Scroggins Consulting, a management consulting firm with offices in Shreveport and New Orleans.
Presbyterian women install officers
The Presbyterian Women of the Church of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church installed Janet Bruner as moderator and Cathy McRae as co-moderator following the Aug. 16 worship service.
Continuing as officers are Barbara Long, secretary, and Monya Crowell, treasurer. Honorary life memberships were bestowed upon Susan Chenevert and Long. Each was presented with a silver pin and a framed certificate of recognition.
Phi Mu chapters win national awards
The Baton Rouge Alumnae Chapter and the LSU Alpha Eta Chapter won several awards at the Phi Mu Fraternity National Convention held virtually in July after being canceled in Disney World-Orlando due to the pandemic.
Alumnae Chapter awards were: 100% Alumnae chapter reporting and 100% Forever Faithful Membership, Honorable Mention, Alumnae Ritual; and Honorable Mention, Wesleyan Cup (for consistently operating at outstanding levels in all areas).
Alpha Eta Chapter awards were: Outstanding Collegiate Aglaia Reporting (Phi Mu national magazine), Outstanding Collegiate Communication Channel, Outstanding Collegiate Website, Outstanding House Corporation, Foundation Award for being a $10,000 donor with 100% of the chapter donating.