Apparently, Stormy Daniels' 15 minutes aren't quite up.
The Louisiana-born adult film star/stripper, made famous for her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump and subsequent $130,000 payout from Trump's former lawyer, is a cast member on the reboot of VH1 reality series "The Surreal Life."
Daniels' 2018 strip tour brought her back to her home state for shows in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Also in 2018, she joined a protest at the State Capitol with opponents of a law raising the age requirement from 18 to 21 for dancers in the state's strip clubs. She was back in the Crescent City in 2019 for a "swamp trash block party" in the Faubourg Marigny to benefit local reproductive rights groups, and to appear at a fundraiser for the city's LGBT Community Center.
"The Surreal Life" premieres with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. Monday.
The series' premise?
"Eight wildly different celebrities will live together for a once in a lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways," the show synposis states.
Although most of the housemates haven't met previously, they do have something in common — their stardom is waning. Over the original show's first six seasons (2003-2006), the guest list included B-listers Tammy Faye (Bakker) Messner, Charo, Janice Dickinson (remember that meltdown?), Flavor Flav, Verne Troyer and MC Hammer (Is it really Hammer time again?)
Joining Baton Rouge native Daniels (off-stage name Stephanie Gregory Clifford) in the house this season are:
- August Alsina, contemporary R&B singer, songwriter
- CJ Perry, actress, model, and former WWE superstar
- Dennis Rodman, former NBA great
- Frankie Muniz, star, "Malcolm In The Middle"
- Kim Coles, actress, comedienne, host, and author famous for her role on the '90s comedy series "Living Single"
- Manny MUA, a makeup artist, entrepreneur and pioneer blurring the lines of gender in cosmetics
- Tamar Braxton, Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter
Fans can keep up with #TheSurrealLife on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram @SurrealLifeVH1! Episodes from the original series are available to stream on Paramount+.