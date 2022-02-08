So, when did you know? When did you know that Joe Burrow would one day play in the Super Bowl? On Sunday quarterback Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals as they face the L.A. Rams to play for the Lombardi Trophy. When did you know he was the one?
Tell us. LSU has some discerning fans, so let us know about the moment when it dawned on you that you were watching not just a good or even great quarterback, but a special one? Was there a specific moment when you just knew? Write down your thoughts and email them to gmorris@theadvocate.com. Then, read Sunday's Advocate to see if other fans saw it when you did.