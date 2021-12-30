fireworks2014.jpg
2021 is finally coming to a close.

If you’re looking to kick off 2022 with a bang, there are plenty of events going on in the Baton Rouge area to help you ring in the new year. 

But for those wishing to stay home and avoid crowds and public spaces amid a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, private fireworks are an option in some parishes. Before making plans, be sure to check the ordinances in your area.

Here’s a breakdown of the fireworks laws in the Baton Rouge area:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish: Illegal everywhere, including the cities of Baker, Central and Zachary.
  • West Baton Rouge Parish: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish and in the town of Addis; prohibited in Brusly and Port Allen.
  • Ascension: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
  • Livingston: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Denham Springs and Walker.

Another important thing to consider is the weather in your area. Forecasters expect weather conditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to be dry and unseasonably warm.

