2021 is finally coming to a close.

If you’re looking to kick off 2022 with a bang, there are plenty of events going on in the Baton Rouge area to help you ring in the new year.

Baton Rouge New Year's festivities to continue as planned despite COVID surge Baton Rouge's New Year's Eve festivities will continue as planned despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city-parish said in a news rel…

But for those wishing to stay home and avoid crowds and public spaces amid a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, private fireworks are an option in some parishes. Before making plans, be sure to check the ordinances in your area.

Here’s a breakdown of the fireworks laws in the Baton Rouge area:

Where To Go, What To Eat Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

East Baton Rouge Parish: Illegal everywhere, including the cities of Baker, Central and Zachary.

West Baton Rouge Parish: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish and in the town of Addis; prohibited in Brusly and Port Allen.

Ascension: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.

Livingston: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Denham Springs and Walker.

Amid highest single-day COVID spike, Gov. Edwards asks public to ring in New Year at home With COVID-19 infections surging across Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the public to ring in the New Year from home and take personal …

Another important thing to consider is the weather in your area. Forecasters expect weather conditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to be dry and unseasonably warm.

See the full forecast.