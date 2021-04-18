Growing up as an only child, you are not likely to have been involved with meal preparations.
When you end up with a family of seven children, it is critical that you become familiar with the art of cooking.
So I became a cookbook reader, and, with time and effort, I learned to follow recipes and use kitchen tools. Without realizing it, cooking turned into a gratifying hobby.
Exploring different foods and fearlessly changing listed ingredients led to creating recipes. This is how I forged ahead on my culinary adventure.
Like many amateur cooks, I was eager to prepare a complete meal for my family, so I decided to tackle turkey and all the trimmings. The trimmings were a success, but the turkey was a disappointment. No one told me that inside the turkey carcass was a bag containing the bird’s liver, gizzard, etc.
I roasted the turkey, bag and all. Oops! My blunder was the incentive for much laughter around the table.
Eventually my "only child" self-confidence came into play, and I thought it would be fun to enter cooking contests. After several unsuccessful entries, finally I was a winner. Our neighborhood newspaper sponsored the event, and the prize was publication of the recipe along with my picture. Over time, I won cookbooks, aprons and an electric frying pan. It was exciting to receive each prize, but the feeling of accomplishment was the prize that kept me going.
With my family's encouragement, I entered Woman’s Day Magazine's Silver Spoon Cooking Contest with a recipe for Hot Stuff Tomatoes. This spicy south Louisiana-style recipe is a tomato stuffed with hot sausage and okra. Surprise, excitement and joy set my heart aflutter when I was notified the recipe was the winner. A beautiful sterling silver serving spoon from Tiffany’s and a full page spread in their monthly magazine rewarded my work and persistence.
Overly optimistic, I entered the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association’s Beef Cooking Contest several times. It required participants to cook their entry in LSU’s Home Economic School’s kitchen, which was part of the fun in entering the contest.
My third try was a winner, making me the Louisiana representative in the National Beef Cooking Contest. Past national contests had been held in California, but, the year I won, it was held in Jackson, Mississippi.
Although cooking in Mississippi didn’t give me a Southern advantage, as I had hoped, the enjoyment and memorable experience was a treasure.
My children are grown and on their own, but I am still at it. Creative cooking continues to bring enjoyment, and even led to a family cookbook.
