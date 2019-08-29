FRIDAY
MOVIES & MUSIC — KIDS NIGHT: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Students of Baton Rouge Music Studios will perform a live score to the 1915 silent film "Alice in Wonderland." The Knock Knock Children's Museum will host a Mad Hatter's (Iced) Tea Party ahead of the film, where kids can play with a giant chess board and decorate their own cup. Party starts at 5:30 p.m.; film begins at 6:30 p.m. Bottomless popcorn will be provided. Admission is $7. batonrougegallery.org.
TUNES & TRUCKS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. The mini-monthly food truck round-up, Tunes & Trucks, on The Green, returns. Featuring live music by Chaislyn Jane. Free.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
"THE LITTLE PRINCE": 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lynn Whitfield Theatre for Performing Arts at McKinley Middle Magnet School, 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The story of a stranded aviator and the mysterious, regal "Little Prince" he meets in the desert. $15 at playmakersbr.org.
SATURDAY
BRBC LABOR DAY LAKES & RIVERBEND RIDE: 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., BREC's Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road. Start your day with breakfast and then a 31-mile ride from Perkins Road Park. The ride is $15 for nonmembers and free for members. Helmets required. brbc.org; eventbrite.com.
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
USS KIDD MINI FIELD DAY: 10 a.m., USS KIDD Veterans Museum, 305 River Road S. A special work day where people can come aboard and assist in the preservation of this National Historic Landmark. No prior military experience needed. Bring a small tool kit, a brown bag lunch, and a lot of energy and enthusiasm. To sign up, call (225) 342-1942, x15, or email TNessmith@usskidd.com.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Featuring visual artists, makers and crafts.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
13TH GATE AUDITIONS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, The 13th Gate, 832 St. Phillip St. Looking for actors, makeup artists, models, hair stylists and crew members. No appointment necessary. 13thgate.com/employment-13th-gate.
SUNDAY
1ST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH GARDEN PARTY: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Bee Nice Park. Gather at Bee Nice Park for their regular "1st Sunday of the Month Garden Party."
END OF SUMMER DOG POOL PAWTY: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., BREC's Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave. A dog-friendly event where dogs can have fun in the pool and catch some sun. Different sessions at different times for different size dogs. Call for more information at (225) 923-3202. $10 per person. Limit two dogs per handler.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at LASM, with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
FREE SCREENING OF "HUEY LONG": 2 p.m., Louisiana Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Screening of Ken Burns' documentary on The Kingfish. Free admission. facebook.com/laoldstatecapitol.
ADORE|ADORN JEWELRY ACTIVITIES: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Featuring a gallery talk in "Adore|Adorn," collaborative brooch-making activity, jewelry sale with LSU Sculpture Club, family activities, and live music. Free admission all day. lsumoa.org.
ART MARKET: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Palm Ave. Sip and shop while listening to live music featuring Peyton McMahon. Featuring tons of local area vendors with arts and crafts and handmade goods.
MONDAY
DOWNTOWN EAST SOCIAL RIDE: 6 p.m., Electric Depot, 1503 Government St. A guided bike tour through downtown with interesting stories about the area. Free.
TUESDAY
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society returns for their fall series for you to catch a glimpse of the sky. Find them in Town Square. Event may be canceled due to weather on short notice.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
LUNCHTIME INSTANT POT: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Lili Courtney is in the kitchen for some hands-on cooking fun that's all about the convenience of the instant pot. $65 at redstickspice.com.
FIRST WEDNESDAY OPENING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The opening reception featuring the latest work from Dawn Black, Danielle Burns, Leslie Friedman and Kathryn Hunter. All four artists will be on hand during the opening reception to greet visitors and answer questions about their work. Complimentary drinks, hors d'oeuvres and live music. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
SINGO (MUSIC BINGO): 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mid Tap BR, 660 Arlington Creek Center Blvd., Suite D. Featuring music, bingo and deals on spirits and food.
DELETE COMEDY PRESENTS OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. New or veteran comedians can sign up. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Registration at 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
EYES ON THE TIES: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center, 777 Lauberge Ave. A gala benefiting and celebrating the new Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. (225) 766-6029, eyes.on.the.ties@gmail.com.
DATE NIGHT COOKING CLASS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Make it a date night with Lili Courtney in the kitchen for a hands-on class that ends in a full meal. $75 per person at redstickspice.com.
STARTING THURSDAY
"PIPELINE": 7:30 p.m., LSU Studio Theatre. Dominique Morisseau's moving play about a mother's fight to give her son a future he deserves. $15-$20 at nvtarts.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
