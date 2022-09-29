People on society’s margins fascinate Zack Godshall.
A Lafayette filmmaker who teaches in LSU’s screen arts and creative writing programs, Godshall has an extensive filmography of stories about unconventional characters, both real and imagined.
In his 2009 documentary, “God’s Architects,” Godshall portrays five quixotic, off-the-grid builders. In 2011’s “Lord Byron,” he presents a fictional portrait of a disenchanted middle-aged slacker in south Louisiana. Another of his narrative films, 2009’s “Low and Behold,” depicts post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans from the perspective of an inexperienced and overwhelmed insurance claims adjuster. The latter two films were official selections at the Sundance Film Festival.
“I’ve always been interested in people and groups that are not doing the conventional thing,” Godshall explained. “Outsider artists; people on the edge in the coastal marshes; people who are living hardscrabble lives; people who are experiencing homelessness. Maybe I’m just curious.”
Godshall’s latest documentary, “The Laughing Man,” is another portrait of an outsider. Thomas Alan Williamson, a childlike man from east Texas who lived in Louisiana for many years, is the subject. Despite looking much older than his 52 years, Williamson proves a charismatic screen presence, his sparkling eyes and frequent laughter masking a troubled past.
Godshall is screening “The Laughing Man” statewide in October. The film shows Wednesday at Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge; Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Robinson Film Center in Shreveport; and Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette.
Godshall and Williamson met in Shreveport in 2010, when Williamson responded to an open call to fill hobo roles in the short film, “Calponia.” Godshall was filmmaker-in-residence then at the Robinson Film Center.
Williamson, having roamed the country for years in real life, was a natural choice to play a drifter in “Calponia.” His lack of acting experience appealed to Godshall, too.
“He was so natural and funny,” Godshall recalled. “He had a small role and he did great.”
In 2013, Godshall cast Williamson in another film project, giving him a principal role in the Lafayette-set comedy-mystery series “Hogwash.”
The following year, eviction initiated a change in the dynamics between the filmmaker and suddenly homeless Williamson.
“Whenever Thomas wound up on the streets, my phone number was one of the two or three numbers he had memorized,” Godshall said.
After his eviction, Williamson, who’s been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses and has diabetes, moved from place to place, his temporary residences including hospitals, jails and shelters. By 2017, he was in Louisiana again, specifically Baton Rouge, where Godshall now lived.
“That’s when we started having a more personal relationship, and I wanted to share that in the film,” Godshall said. “We ended up developing the idea for ‘The Laughing Man.’ He started telling me the story of his life, and I got him to start writing a journal.”
“The Laughing Man,” a 75-minute documentary, is about Williamson in particular and, in a broader sense, mental illness and homelessness.
Williamson’s erratic lifestyle eventually made it difficult to continue filming, Godshall said.
“We were piecing a documentary together, but it was challenging because he’s nomadic and his life was so inconsistent. Weeks would go by when I didn’t know where he was.”
Godshall gave Williamson a video camera to use when he wasn’t around. They wrote together in 2017 and filmed in 2018 and 2019. By early 2019, Godshall said, “Thomas was having more trouble, so I edited what I had. I layered things in after that, film of Thomas’ father, his aunt and his father’s caretaker/significant other in Texas.”
While many choose to keep people in Williamson’s situation out of sight and mind, Godshall’s intimate and poignant documentary places him in front-and-center view.
“I was inspired not only by Thomas’ ability to keep going, but by his striving for the greener grass,” Godshall said. “He’s a hopeful and charming person whose sense of humor is always there.”
Following Wednesday’s screening of “The Laughing Man” at the Manship Theatre, Godshall will be joined in a discussion about homelessness with Dr. Kerri Tobin, associate professor in the LSU School of Education; Weston Schild, executive director of the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless; and Addie Duval, regional director for Start Corp.
'The Laughing Man'
7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$6.50
manshiptheatre.org or zackgodshall.com
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26
Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
$9