ACADIANA SYMPHONY'S 35TH ANNIVERSARY KICK-OFF: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette. Chorale Acadienne, Nicholls State University Chorus, ASO’s Youth Orchestra and guest soloists will launch the Acadiana Symphony's 35th season with the fiery “Carnival Overture” by Dvorak and Verdi’s “Aida.” acadianasymphony.org.
BOOGIE FROM THE BAYOU: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience and BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet. $38-$52. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
BACK FROM THE DEAD FEST 2: 9 p.m., The District Event Center, 4607 B Johnston St., Lafayette. With performances by Meriwether, Greyline and Secondborn. $10-$12 via eventbrite.com.
TANGIPAHOA's 150TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: A play by Southeastern Theater Professor Jim Winter titled “Strawberries, Guns, and Milk” spoofs the history of Tangipahoa Parish. in Vonnie Borden Theatre on Southeastern's Campus. Tickets are $20 general admission, with Southeastern students admitted free with university ID. On Saturday, activities will begin in Amite with a marker and time capsule dedication at the parish government building at 8:30 a.m. A parade through the center of Amite will follow at 10 a.m. The celebration will then move to the Florida Parishes Arena in Amite beginning at noon. For more information about the celebration, contact the Tangipahoa Convention and Visitors Bureau at 985-542-7520 or the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at 985-549-2151, or visit www.tangitourism.com.
24 HOUR WALK/RUN FOR POW/MIA MILITARY AWARENESS: 1 p.m., Southeastern’s Pennington Student Activity Center, 1350 N General Pershing St., Hammond. Southeastern Louisiana University’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs is hosting a 24-hour walk/run to honor military prisoners of war and those missing in action. Volunteers can register to participate on line at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050844a9aa23a0f58-powmia.
MUSEUM DAY: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. This is a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C. based museums.
LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE COMEDY SHOW: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette. ticketmaster.com.
FATIMA FLASHBACK — CELEBRATING 70 YEARS: 7 p.m., The Jefferson Street Pub, 500 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Start planning your costumes and join the Parent's Club in helping us celebrate 70 years of Our Lady of Fatima! We will have a silent and live auction along with delicious food and drinks. This is an adults only event.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD — THE CRY PRETTY TOUR 360: 7 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m., museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
