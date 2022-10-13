If you are looking for a quick escape in nature to decompress, unplug and unwind, look no further than Getaway House Homochitto. Nestled in the Homochitto National Forest in Meadville, Mississippi, this tiny cabin neighborhood boasts seclusion only two hours away from a major city. In this instance, New Orleans.
As one of the newest tiny cabin communities in the Getaway House family, Getaway Homochitto was the perfect retreat for me and my dog, Bruce Wayne, to venture far enough away from home to experience seclusion, yet close enough to make it there in a little less than a three-hour car drive.
Getaway House neighborhoods consist of a number of tiny cabins; some with a single bed that sleeps two, and others with two beds, set up bunk style, that sleep four. Each of the 40 Getaway Homochitto cabins has a unique name after the grandparents of Getaway House founders — names ranging from “Abuelo” to “Billie Jean” to “Winston.”
On the day of check-in, guests are emailed the name of the assigned cabin. Coming from Lafayette, our trip was scheduled to take about two hours and 40 minutes to get there, but we decided to make a few stops along the way, one being for a hike at Clark Creek Natural Area where we hiked to the waterfalls. (Bruce Wayne was able to get some of that excited energy out on the trails.)
Once we arrived at Getaway, we were not disappointed. The tiny cabin had everything we needed. It was picturesque with the giant window facing the forest against the bedside. Not to worry though; neighbors are far enough away so that they can’t see you if you decide to leave your shade up to take in the stars from bed and the sunrise on your face in the morning.
Each of the tiny cabins are fully equipped with pots and pans, plates and utensils, towels, a full bathroom with toilet and shower, mini refrigerator, and air conditioning and heating. For the more spontaneous adventurer, meal kits can be purchased and set up in cabins, as well as firewood and starter logs for the firepit are available for purchase on-site so you don’t have to worry about bringing anything with you.
I decided to bring steaks to cook on the fire for my first night and fajitas to make on the skillet in the cabin the second. The radio inside and the ambient lighting made for a perfect evening of solitude before cozying up in the comfortable bed, made up with quality white sheets and a fluffy down alternative comforter — perfect for curling up with a good book against the window that spans the entire back of the cabin beneath the light of the stars.
Forgot your book? No worries as an assortment of titles line the cabin shelves. In my cabin, I found a variety including "How to Relax" and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."
Getaway House came through with all the details, making for a lovely quick escape. Even Bruce Wayne had food and water bowls, a tie-out lead, doggy bags and treats waiting for him. Getaway charges a $40 pet fee, which is payable with reservations so staff can accommodate the needs of your favorite furry friend.
A map of surrounding areas and points of interest are also included in the “Getaway Guide” in your cabin upon check-in. Bruce Wayne and I are the adventurous type, so we decided to take full advantage of the hiking trails and paths around the area, with a favorite being the paths around Clear Springs Lake a few miles away in Roxie, Mississippi.
Along the drive to Bushy Creek Loop and Waterfall, I decided to pull off on the side of the road and walk down near the bridge to the creek bank below. Bruce Wayne had a blast running in the clear water, and I found a few souvenir rocks to add to my collection. The Natchez Trace Scenic Parkway and the Old South Winery in Natchez are about a 37-minute drive from Getaway Homochitto. Although Bruce Wayne and I didn’t make it there on our first visit, I left both on the list for my next.
However, if venturing far isn’t for you, the Nature Path on the Getaway property is an easy, family-friendly walk for all ages.
On the way back to Lafayette, I made a pit stop in St. Francisville to see The Myrtles Plantation. Although Bruce Wayne was with me and we couldn’t go inside on this visit, we were welcomed into the gift shop and a walk around the beautiful grounds. I stopped at a few plant shops along my drive back to Lafayette and was able to get a few select plants at a tractor supply store near False River.
I look forward to exploring more Getaway House locations in the future and have definitely recommended Getaway Homochitto to many friends who have already taken me up on their own adventures.