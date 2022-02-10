We asked readers to send us their memorable proposal stories. We've selected a dozen of the tales of grand gestures, kindness of strangers and young (and not so young) love to share with you in honor of Valentine's Day.
In 2004 in the little town of Slidell, I decided to take a huge step in my life. We were both married once before, and didn’t think we would ever find another
My girlfriend Gay at the time was very much in to hiking. She told me a story of a natural altar-like rock formation at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. So it was obvious: I would plan a hike, gain many points for that, and bring the diamond ring to the Phantom Ranch! So I did, we were all set.
And then, one by one, all of our friends canceled for various reasons. We decided to go some other time. My plans were shattered.
While driving down a local highway feeling desperate, I saw a sign. No really, an actual sign. A play, “The Palm’s Lounge,” was coming soon. I had no idea what that was about, but thought just maybe there was a reason for the “sign” …?
I did a very unaccountant like thing. Without a plan, script or direction other than the address of the playhouse, I turned around and went inside.
As this was the middle of the day, no one was around except a man sitting at a small table apparently studying his notes. I really don’t know how the next thing happened, but it did, just like this:
“Good afternoon, may I ask what your play is about?” He said, “It’s a love story.“
“Great, I would like you to write me in to your play.“
Sounding quite surprised he said, “How do you propose we do that!?”
I said, “Exactly, I want to propose to my girlfriend on your stage."
Then, for some reason, I think even he did not understand, he said “Well, there is a time in the play where two lovebirds quietly talk to each other.”
The next thing I knew, I was standing on a live stage being “randomly“ asked to come forward to speak to the actress that was part of the play. The director then said he wanted someone else to pretend to be the actress so that he would have a really good look as to what the scene really looks like. (I bought tickets to this dinner play for my girlfriend as a birthday present.)
He asked if anybody was there celebrating anything, and, sure enough, my girlfriend raised her hand and said, “My birthday!” Imagine that, she was selected to be my counterpart.
I pretended to be reading the script off of a piece of paper the director gave me, while actually reciting a love poem that I wrote for this occasion. And after a sentence or two my eyes no longer looked at the page but looked directly into her eyes. She appeared to become a little confused/emotional. And just before the punchline, I threw the paper up in the air so it fluttered to the ground into the audience. This actually prompted one of the customers to inadvertently yell out, ”Wait, is this really happening?!”
I stayed focused, and, while bending to one knee and pulling the ring out smoothly from one of my coat pockets, I proposed. The audience, as they say, went wild!
We were then asked to please leave the room so that they could get on with the show.
By the way, she said yes, and is still the love of my life.
— Joe DiGiovanni, Slidell
My father, Henry Van Den Akker, was in the army, and my mother Gloria was living at home when they met in Baton Rouge during WWII. As they walked to her home, through the grounds of the State Capitol, he proposed to her.
They happened to be at Huey Long's grave, not the most romantic spot, but it worked. They were married for almost 40 years, until Daddy passed away.
— Nancy Van Den Akker, Baton Rouge
In May 1994, I decided to pop the question to my girlfriend, Cindy Rousseau in Pensacola, Florida. To pull off the surprise, I built a small wooden box with a hinged lid and simple clasp. I intentionally burned and beat up the outside to look aged. However, on the inside was a red rose-shaped ring box. I also placed a bunch of doubloons inside, for visual and sound effect.
My friend, Mike LeBeau, distracted Cindy while I buried the box in the sand. A while later, I partially unearthed “a strange object." I asked her to help me dig the rest of it out. She pulled it out, suspiciously, but unsuspecting of what was inside. She opened the box and luckily said, “Yes." We married March 4, 1995.
— Raoul (Dutch) & Cindy Chauvin, New Orleans
My husband, Edwin F. Stacy Jr., was a New Orleanian in the Army, and was invited to the Penn-Army football game in the fall of 1954. Arriving early, he visited the Philadelphia Art Museum. My friends went to the game to meet cadets. I went to the museum to work on my Egyptian paper. He came over to me and asked questions about Egyptian art and invited me for coffee. He never got my name, but he saw the name of my college on my art book.
On Monday, he called my college and told the nun I had given him my number when he was visiting the Egyptian room, but he couldn’t find it. She said, “Oh, that’s Phyllis Sullivan. I’ll give it to you.”
He called me and said, “Hi King Tut. I met you in the museum. I’m Ed Stacy. My birthday is in two weeks, and I’d like to take you to dinner.”
I said, “Oh, no come to my home.” When he arrived, my dad invited him in, knocked on my door and whispered, “Don’t keep my future son-in-law waiting.”
Months later, Ed took me to a Valentine’s Day dance. Before we left for the dance, Ed stopped me in the hall at my home, put the engagement ring on my finger, and said, “Will you marry me?” I said, “Yes!”
I later walked up to my friends, gulped and announced, “I’d like you to meet my fiancé.” We married in May 1955 and had 63 wonderful years together.
— Phyllis Sullivan Stacy, Metairie
To celebrate my birthday in 1992, my husband invited me to go on a hot air balloon ride. Many a friend heard me complaining that I had to get up super early to travel to the take-off site. After we were enjoying the beautiful setting in the wine country of California, my husband handed me a card which I expected to be a birthday greeting. Upon opening the care, I read the words, "Shara, will you marry me?"
I was so surprised I almost fell out of the balloon. We will celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary in September. When asked why he married me, he still replies, "I asked Shara to marry me because my head was in the clouds."
— Shara Luman, Baton Rouge
You could say we “ran into each other.”
Jill and I met through the Varsity Sports running group in Baton Rouge. I delivered a pair of running shoes to her as part of our “first date.” We moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2006 to take jobs and immediately meshed with the Roadrunners there.
In November 2006, after asking Mr. and Mrs. Spohrer for their daughter’s hand in marriage, Jill and I traveled to Bald Head Island to run the Maritime 10K so I could hatch my plan: secretly pack a bag for the weekend, go to the top of the Bald Head Lighthouse after the race, and ask Jill to marry me at the top of the tower.
We were the only two up there when I asked her. But right after the big moment, two complete strangers had climbed the lighthouse, and Jill exclaimed to them, “We are getting married!”
We spoke to them for only a moment, and we told them our plans for the weekend on the island (there was only one restaurant, no cars and deer outnumbering the golf carts), we went to our rented condo and then we prepared for dinner at the restaurant.
At dinner, the server brought us a bottle of champagne to celebrate. It was compliments of our “new friends” at the top of Bald Head Lighthouse. And while we cannot remember that great-tasting champagne, we are thankful for all the adventures that our love has taken us on through the years.
— Ryan Green, Covington
When my husband-to-be, Manny Allessandra, first proposed, I flat-out turned him down. After that, we didn't date for awhile. You know how guys are about such things. After we started dating again, he again brought up marriage. I said when I was ready I would propose to him.
Manny was a journalist in New Orleans. Back then, in the '50s, we sometimes hung out at the Deville Piano Bar, often with other journalists. One raucous night, the place was teeming with crazies from The Times-Picayune and States-Item newspapers. Bob Sublette and some reporters were sitting with us. I had written a formal, legal-sounding "document" to Manny, which was a proposal. The plan was to casually hand it to him, which I did — or rather attempted to.
Just then, Sublette grabs the letter. I was horrified. The letter goes back and forth. I'm screaming. Other journalistic clowns, even Manny, get in on the fun. Someone throws the letter back to Sublette, who opens it. Slightly embarrassed, he mumbles, "Manny, I think this is for you." I was so furious — and mortified. I stormed out, screaming, "Offer rescinded!" while Sonny Adams crooned his version of "My Funny Valentine" at the piano.
Fast forward: Manny proposed — again. This time I accepted.
Sixty-two years later he'll get a card for Valentine's Day — not a %*@! letter.
Betty Alessandra, New Orleans
In April 2013, I planned a trip to New Orleans with my soon-to-be fiancée, Caitlin, and our friends. I had contacted the caricature artist in the French Quarter ahead of time and told him we would be coming and that I wanted him to draw me proposing to her.
He did a great job at keeping it a secret as we sat down. Our friends were all in on it. We sat down and he started. A crowd had gathered as he was working on the picture. When he turned it around I got down on one knee and proposed. It was an amazing day.
Jerry Narretta, Port Allen
Our dog, Juice, had been prepping all year for his first duck season. Barret had asked me if I wanted to go do a simulated duck hunt at Bin There Hunting in Welsh where live ducks are released to a pond.
On Oct. 26, 2019, we went out on the duck hunt. While I am waiting in the blind with the guide, Barret, my boyfriend, a few ducks come in and Barret tells me to shoot. I shoot, miss, and Barret shoots it down. He sends Juice out to get his first bird retrieve. He tells me to get out of the blind to witness it. He takes the bird out of Juice’s mouth and says, "Oh, look Jen, it has a band on it!" He hands me the bird and the band said, “Will you marry me?” Of course, I said YES!
Funny detail: He had to contact the band company and he couldn’t just order a few "Will You Marry Me" bands. He had to order 100.
Jennifer Fritscher, Lafayette
I was 28, Christine was 24. It was 1981.
I thought when I would pop the question, I would fall on my knees and propose my undying love. However, I chose to go to a Chinese market and purchase a bag of fortune cookies. Steaming one cookie open, I removed the fortune and inserted the 1-carat diamond engagement ring and my own fortune, stating I was Christine's future and asking if she would marry me. Simple enough.
I made dinner reservations at the House of Lee Chinese restaurant on Veterans Highway at the corner of Causeway Boulevard in Metairie. I called in advance and asked the hostess if our waiter could replace the after dinner fortune cookie with my crafted cookie. They were very agreeable to the plan and during our dinner I excused myself to go to the restroom, met our waiter and gave him the loaded cookie.
When the waiter arrived with our two cookies, we both opened them. As Christine opened her cookie, the ring fell out first, followed by the fortune. She looked aghast and laughed at the prospect that fortune cookies now contained Cracker Jack-like prizes in them. When she read the fortune, tears of happiness ensued and waiters clapped.
I am proud to say 40 years, two children, one granddaughter and another on the way later, we are still working on our fortune.
Bryan Bordelon, Metairie
On a summer day in 1953, I was fishing catfish in Bayou Des Allemands. My friend Henry rode up in his father’s motorized skiff with a pretty girl next to him. He introduced her as his cousin Barbara, age 15, from Westwego. About a year later, Barbara Galiano and I started dating. We dated for more than a year and a half — movies, meals, plays, picnics and excursions with friends, dances, Mardi Gras, my basketball games. One evening, when I arrived at her house, she was waiting for me on the front porch swing. I was chewing gum, and I offered her a slice. One slice at a time, she put all four slices in her mouth, chewed and grinned teasingly at me, then laughed. I said, “I love you.”
Sitting on that same swing in 1955, I said, “Will you marry me?” She responded, “Yes, but not before I’m 18.”
The next day, I told her parents that I would like to marry Barbara. Her mother responded, “She’s too young. She don’t know nothing.”
I said, “I’ll teach her.”
We were married Wednesday, November 23, 1955, one week after Barbara’s 18th birthday. Barbara was a very good and devoted wife, homemaker, friend, and mother of our three daughters.
Shortly after our 65th wedding anniversary, Barbara died on December 29, 2020. I miss her and still love her dearly, as do our three children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Ken Cantrelle, Westwego
Meredith Zenge and John McEwen had been dating for a little over a year. In mid-January 2015, John underwent an emergency appendectomy that kept him several nights in the hospital. As Meredith helped John recover, they decided to plan a vacation to celebrate John’s near-death experience. About the same time, John started planning to propose.
Several months later, on a starry night on the beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Meredith and John were walking back to the hotel after dinner and drinks when they stopped in front of their hotel. John distracted Meredith by trying to get her to pick out which balcony was their room while he pulled out a ring and took a knee. As Meredith turned back, she asked, “What is going on?”
“Will you marry me,” John asked, only to be met with, “What?!” in response.
“Will you marry me,” John asked again.
“Of course I’ll marry you, stupid!”
They passed the remainder of the night celebrating with champagne and a one-on-one ping pong tournament. In October 2016, the couple tied the knot at the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Meredith Zenge and John McEwen, Baton Rouge