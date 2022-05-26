Summer provides more free time for school-age children, but for some, it also takes away a regular source of meals. For the third summer in a row, the Diocese of Baton Rouge is making that less of an issue.
The Child Nutrition Program will offer five “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches and a gallon on a first-come, first-served basis at nine area locations on weekdays June 1-24. It continues a federally funded effort that began when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, and it comes this year in a summer of economic uncertainty.
“We’re making sure every child has access to meals that they need to grow and learn and thrive during our nation’s recovering and beyond,” said Lynda Carville, director of the Child Nutrition Program. “Especially now, it’s something we didn’t predict with the cost of food and gasoline in this possible recession. We’re able to serve these meals.”
The meals will be available by walk-up and drive-through from 9-11 a.m. at the following locations:
Mondays, June 6, 13, 20, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2251 Main St.; Tuesdays, June 7, 14, 21, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 13940 Greenwell Springs Road, and Holy Family Catholic Church, 335 N. Jefferson, Port Allen; Wednesdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22, St. Jean Vinney Catholic Church, 16266 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, and Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 32615 Bowie St., White Castle; Thursdays, June 2, 9, 16, 23, St. George Catholic Church, 7880 St. George Drive, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11140 La. 77, Maringouin; and Fridays, June 3, 10, 17, 24, Redemptorist St. Gerard Catholic Church, 3655 St. Gerard Ave., and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main St., Plaquemine.
At least one child age 18 or under must be present to receive meals. If more meal packages are needed, the parent or guardian must complete a form available online or at the meal site.
Unlike the previous two summers, this year’s program only has government approval for June, Carville said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System also has a Summer Meals Program at schools that offer summer educational programs. The schools serve breakfast and lunch to all youths under 18 or, for special needs students, up to age 21. The meals program began on May 23 and runs into late July. For information on which schools participate, call (225) 226-3768 or (225) 226-3764.
Another program, the Three O’Clock Project, is working on establishing food box giveaways, but it has not finalized dates and locations, said Emily Chatelain, the project’s founder and director.
Mike Manning, executive director of the Baton Rouge Food Bank, said summer can be a difficult time both for youths and for his organization, which distributes food to many community agencies that serve those in need.
“Many children are unable to participate in the summer feeding program or that may be their only meal of the day,” Manning said. “Summer is the time we see donations decrease and demand increase. People are more focused on the end of school and summer vacation than the issue of food insecurity.”