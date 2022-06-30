Puddle of Mudd, the alternative rockers who brought us No. 1 hits “Blurry,” “She Hates Me” and “Famous,” are set to play The Texas Club Friday, July 29.
Formed in 1991 in Kansas City, Missouri, the band has sold more than seven million albums. The band's fifth and most recent full-length album, 2019's "Welcome to Galvania," arrived 10 years after its fourth, "Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love and Hate." Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, Disturbed, Motorhead) produced "Welcome to Galvania," hailed by Loudwire as one of the 50 best rock albums of 2019.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $30 for general admission to $220 for reserved table for four with four entry tickets. Tickets can be purchased at ticketweb.com.
The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., is an 18+ venue.