The Red Stick Farmers Market joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Saturday through Saturday, Aug. 6-13.
Kick off this special week from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the downtown market with children’s activities, live music, food sampling and the Arts Market. Stop by the Red Stick Farmers Market tent for paper fans to help keep you cool and temporary tattoos to show off your market spirit.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.
"Red Stick Farmers Market plays a critical role in both the physical and mental health of our community. Farmers Markets are not only abundant sources of fresh healthy food, but they also provide a place for our community to connect, bringing together people from all parts of our city, parish, and state," said Darlene Adams Rowland, executive director of BREADA.
Along with National Farmers Market Week, BREADA has several other exciting things happening in August including:
- “Back-to-School Bash” on Saturday, Aug. 13.
- “Oh My Okra!” on Saturday, Aug. 20.
- “Positively Peppery” on Saturday, Aug. 27.
For more information, visit breada.org.
Grillin' & Chillin'
Sure, school will be starting soon, but that doesn't mean summertime is over for adults.
And Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Lane, is offering up some summer fun at its Grillin' & Chillin' event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
The event offering tastings of crisp and easy summer wines that are perfect for grilling and chilling, including chardonnays, sauvignon blancs, roses and red blends.
Tickets are $30 by registering at facebook.com/events/1056546408304843.
BROC, Rock & Wine
Live music, wine and food are on the menu for the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Foundation's third annual BROC, Rock & Wine event at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Blue Verse will provide the rock, and more than 20 stations will be serving wine and food from local restaurants, including Ruffino's, Rouj Creole, Bistro Byronz and Walk On's. There also will be silent and live auctions.
You must be 21 or older to attend the event in dressy-casual attire. No costumes please. All proceeds will go to support the BROC Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable organization that supports the BROC Athletic Training Outreach Program.
Tickets, $75 in advance and $100 the day of the event, can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/broc-rock-wine-2021-tickets-172940558867?fbclid. For more information, visit brortho.com.
Blitz vs. puff
Tickets are on sale for the Blitz Pastry vs. Puff Pastry leisure class from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso for a hands-on workshop focused on the differences between puff pastry and blitz pastry from scratch. She will teach you how to prepare a laminated dough, as well as perfecting rolling, shaping and proofing skills. At the end of class, you'll go home with an array of delicious pastry.
Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by visiting lci.edu/store/Blitz-Pastry-vs-Puff-Pastry-p479504023.
Carrabba's Today, Carrabba's Tomorrow
Go to dinner at Carrabba's and leave with dinner for the next evening. Running Tuesday, August 2 through Monday, August 8, when guests dine-in and enjoy one of 18 signature entrées from wood-grilled chicken, steak, seafood or trio selections, they’ll be sent home with more than a pound of the restaurant’s made-from-scratch lasagne for free! Carrabba’s lasagne features pasta layers with pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese.