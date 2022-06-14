Kristen Spring, attorney at Commerce Title, announced via social media that an undisclosed LLC purchased the property at 268 W. Chimes Street, formerly the site of the West Chimes Textbook Exchange, with plans to recreate what was the iconic 1980s/1990s Baton Rouge bar, Murphy’s.
“The purchasers are hoping to recreate what the original Murphy’s was – for people of my generation, that’s a big deal,” Spring said. “But of course, they are also hoping to appeal to a younger crowd, the college aged – which many of us now have.”
According to a certain crowd, the original Murphy’s was the place to hang out back in its day. Many patrons were on a first-name basis with the bouncers, Big Lou and Supa – and remember heading to Louis’ across the street for a Mitchell Omelet at 2 a.m. Murphy’s Bar was also one of the first places Better Than Ezra played.
The original Murphy’s Bar was also the site where Benjamin Wynne spent his last evening before dying of alcohol poisoning Aug. 26, 1997. After attending classes only one day at LSU, Wynne, a transfer student from Southeastern Louisiana University, was celebrating his invitation to join Sigma Alpha Epsilon on pledge day.