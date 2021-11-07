Le Cercle de Bacchus honored its 2022 debutantes at its annual Fall Cocktail Party on Oct. 15 at the home of Jennifer and Ryan Whittington.
The nine young women will be formally presented at the group’s 63rd annual ball on Feb. 5 at the Renaissance Hotel. Until last year when the ball was canceled due to the pandemic, the organization had hosted a ball and presented debutantes every year since 1956.
The 2022 debutantes are:
Olivia Cecile Black is the daughter of Susan and Todd Black. Her grandparents are Jane and Joe Morton, Deanna Black and Lowell Black. A graduate of Parkview Baptist High School, she attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society.
Caroline Marie Dazzio is the daughter of Alison and Warren Dazzio. Her grandparents are Alice Schofield and the late Chapman Sanford and Carol and Pete Dazzio. A St. Joseph's Academy graduate, she attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society.
Margaret “Maggie” Elizabeth Ewing is the daughter of Becky and Steve Malik and Betsy and Brad Ewing. Her grandparents are Sheila and Bill Barton and Donna and Terry Ewing. She graduated from Episcopal High School and attends Texas Christian University, where she is a member of Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honor Society.
Katheryn "Kate" Douglas Greene is the daughter of Whitney Higginbotham Greene and Rick Greene. Her grandparents are Toni and Leo Higginbotham, Thelma Deal and Rick Greene Sr. A University High School graduate, she attends LSU, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
Elizabeth "Annie" Hebert is the daughter of Mary and Edward Hebert. Her grandparents are the late Dr. Edward and Patsy Dauterive and the late Penelope and Avit Hebert. A graduate of St. Thomas Moore High School in Lafayette, she attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
Madison Loretta Poor is the daughter of Stacy Poor and the late Brent Poor. Her grandparents are the late Celia McDonald and Mickey McDonald and Linda and Mike Poor. A Parkview High School graduate, she attends the University of Mississippi, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and the Student Alumni Council.
Caroline Grace Thaxton is the daughter of Shannon and Trey Thaxton. Her grandparents are the late Carolee Stephens, the late Ronnie Stephens, the late Patricia Thaxton and James E. Thaxton Jr. An Episcopal High School graduate, she attends the University of Mississippi, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
Ashleigh Elizabeth Ward is the daughter of Nancy and Forrest Ward. Her grandparents are the late Carol Landaiche and Thomas L. Landaiche Sr. and Ellen Ward and the late John F. Ward III. A graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, she attends LSU, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
Emily Elizabeth White is the daughter of Susan and Otey White III. Her grandparents are Rieta and Ben Reiser and Catharine White and the late Otey L. White Jr. An Episcopal High School graduate, she attends Texas Christian University, where she is a member of Chi Omega Sorority.