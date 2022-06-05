Many businesses opt to close early on Sundays to give their employees time to recoup before kicking off the new workweek. Restaurants are no different.
They, too, need time to rest.
Still, there are Sunday evenings when hungry Baton Rougeans venture out for great local dining experiences. Here are a few local Sunday evening suggestions for your dining enjoyment:
Cocha
This rustic, wood-hued venue at 445 N. Sixth St., downtown, features a locally sourced Southern menu, wine and communal table options. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 615-8826 or visit cochabr.com.
Parrain's Seafood Restaurant
Parrain's, 3225 Perkins Road, is a local seafood specialist eatery cooking up Louisiana recipes in a rustic space with porch seating. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call (225) 381-9922 or visit parrains.com.
Stroubes Seafood and Steaks
This chophouse at 107 Third St., downtown, presents local preparations of meat and seafood in comfortable digs with a lounge. Sunday hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 448-2830 or visit stroubes.com.
Drago's Seafood Restaurant
Drago's started out in Metairie and opened its Baton Rouge location at 4580 Constitution Ave., in 2020. This seafood restaurant is best known for its charbroiled oysters, billing them as "not just oysters but a way of life." Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 256-3092 or visit dragosrestaurant.com.
Superior Bar & Grill MidCity
This Louisiana-based Mexican restaurant at 5435 Government St., supplies a long menu of favorites, along with margaritas and live music. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com.
Elsie's Plate & Pie
You can never go wrong with Elsie's Plate & Pie, 3145 Government St., with a menu that has something for just about everyone, including sweet and savory pies, along with Southern comfort fare in laid-back environs. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 636-5157 or visit elsiespies.com.
Mansur's on the Boulevard
Known for its fine dining experience, Mansur's, 5720 Corporate Blvd., offers upmarket Creole cooking in a white tablecloth bar and grill with a nightly pianist in the dining room. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 923-3366 or visit mansursontheboulevard.com.
Willie's Restaurant
The parking lot is always full at Willie's Restaurant, 11260 Corporate Blvd., which offers contemporary takes on Cajun and Creole classics, along with cocktails in a relaxed setting. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 372-2526 or visit williesbr.com.
Soji: Modern Asian
This Pan-Asian restaurant, at 5050 Government St., offers family-style meat and shared plates. Sunday hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 300-4448 or visit eatsoji.com.
TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway
TJ Ribs, 2324 S. Acadian Thruway, is a Baton Rouge staple offering baby back ribs and other barbecue classics in a setting featuring LSU sports memorabilia. Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call (225) 383-7427 or visit tjribs.com.
Juban's Restaurant & Bar
Juban's recently reopened at its 3739 Perkins Road location in the Acadian Perkins Plaza shopping center. It's yet another Baton Rouge staple with a menu of elevated Creole cooking from an upmarket fixture with a sky-lit atrium bar and a genteel dining room. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 346-8422 or visit jubans.com.
The Chimes
This restaurant at 3357 Highland Road, outside LSU's North Gate is a lively campus-area hangout featuring a worldwide beer list and hearty bar fare. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call (225) 383-1754 or visit thechimes.com.
Mike Anderson's
Mike Anderson's, 1301 W. Lee Drive, is a mainstay in Baton Rouge with its staple for regional seafood in a spacious, wood-lined setting and sports-friendly atmosphere. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 766-7823 or visit mikeandersons.com.
Chow Yum Phat
Chow Yum Phat, 2363 Hollydale Ave., is a Pan-Asian restaurant offering street food passed down through generations. Sunday hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 726-7335 or visit chowyumphat.com.
The Gregory
There's something special about dining among Louisiana sculptor Angela Gregory's bas relief murals at The Gregory in the Watermark Hotel, 150 Third St. The restaurant offers updated Southern dishes, wine and cocktails 24 hours a day, every day. Call (225) 408-1800 or visit thegregorybr.com.
Tio Javi's Fresh Mex Bar & Grill
Looking for some casual dining and great food? Tio Javi's fits the bill. The casual cantina, at 4738 Constitution Ave., supplies traditional Mexican favorites from family recipes to house margaritas. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 924-0377 or visit tiojavis.com.
Rouj Creole
Rouj Creole, at 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., in Perkins Rowe is a Baton Rouge favorite offering a menu mix that it bills as the "most crave-able dishes from around the world." Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 614-2400 or visit roujcreole.com.
Portobello's Grill
Portobello's Grill, 7622 Old Hammond Highway in Bocage Village, is an airy eatery that highlights steaks, pastas and other American-Italian favorites in a contemporary setting. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 923-3222 or visit portobellos.net.
Serop's Café
This restaurant, at 7474 Corporate Blvd., offers a menu of great Greek and Lebanese fare in a low-key setting. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call (225) 201-8100 or visit seropscafebatonrouge.com.
Mestizo Louisiana Méxican Cuisine
Mestizo Louisiana is a creative spot at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway combining classic fare with Louisiana ingredients, featuring such favorites as crab and crawfish enchiladas. Sunday hours are 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. Call (225) 387-2699 or visit mestizorestaurant.com.
Ruffino's Steak, Seafood and Italian
Late owner Ruffin Rodrigue always billed his restaurant, Ruffino's, as a place "where Louisiana comes to celebrate life." The restaurant, 18811 Highland Road, continues Rodrigue's celebration tradition with its creative Italian fare, steaks and wood-fired pizza. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 753-3458 or visit ruffinosrestaurant.com.
Curbside Burgers
Curbside Burgers at 4158 Government St., creates its burgers using a proprietary blend of beef and signature toppings for a special dining experience. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call (225) 478-8349 or visit curbside-burgers.com.
Boru Ramen/Sweet Society
The chefs at Boru Ramen in the Electric Depot, 1509 Government St., have trained Tokyo and New York to bring the greatest ramen knowledge in the world to Baton Rouge. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 225) 283-1148 or visit boruramenbr.com.
While there, walk down the short hallway to Boru Ramen's sister shop, Sweet Society, for a tasty dessert of Japanese taiyaki ice cream. Sunday hours are noon to 9 p.m. Visit electricdepotbr.com/sweet-society.
Our Mom's Restaurant & Bar
Our Mom's, 250 W. Lee Drive, serves up hearty burgers, po-boys and draft beer in a laid-back setting with barn wood decor. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call (225) 456-5392 or visit ourmomsrestaurant.com.
City Pork Brasserie & Bar
Another Baton Rouge favorite is City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 18143 Perkins Road. The restaurant's fare is inspired by old-world cuisine with a handcrafted approach. Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call (225) 998-0744 or visit citypork.com.