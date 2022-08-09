If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision.
But which home will they choose?
Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series.
"We certainly were looking to live in Mid City or in that general area, so you'll see a lot of the highlights of Baton Rouge as it relates to Mid City and Government Street and the Garden District all throughout the show," Chris Fiore, 35, said.
The couple were on the hunt for a house in the $325,000-$350,000 price range with at least two bedrooms and two baths.
"We definitely wanted to make sure it was something that had office space, something where we could work remotely if we wanted to, something that was kind of feasible for whatever may come," Zach Fiore, 30, added.
The nature of the pandemic shifted the priorities for the first home the Fiores would be purchasing together.
"We were living downtown. We needed something with a little more space," Chris Fiore said, We have an older dog. We have a lot of family from out of town that likes to come visit, so there were a lot of factors that went in to us making the final decision."
The two moved to Baton Rouge in May 2021 after Chris Fiore accepted the public information director's job at the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Zach Fiore also found a position as a member of the commission's development staff. They had lived in Louisiana once before, when Chris Fiore worked as an anchor at KNOE-TV in Monroe. Then there was a move to California. All the while, Louisiana kept calling them back, the couple said.
"But what's not to love about Baton Rouge. We really enjoy it," Chris Fiore said.