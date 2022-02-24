Herbs for sale
The Herb Society of America — Baton Rouge Unit will hold its biggest herb plant sale of the year from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane. Register in advance, choosing a time to shop, at eventbrite.com. The $5 fee will be reimbursed at checkout.
79 years strong
Young farmers will display their potentially prize-winning animals through Saturday at the Southern University Ag Center’s annual State Livestock & Poultry Show. The event includes a Junior Auction Sale at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena. suagcenter.com.
Jazzing things up
Soulful recording artist Kirk Andrés Wilson, a New Orleans native, and his band will play the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $40. manshiptheatre.org. For more on the weekend's music, see "Shows to Watch," page 2D.