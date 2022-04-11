They're baaack.
And they've returned with a new chef, a new menu and a new look.
That's not to say you won't recognized Juban's Creole Restaurant. It's still in the same location at 3739 Perkins Road with a fine dining atmosphere filled with Baton Rouge spirit.
After all, where would the Baton Rouge dining scene be without Juban's? Well, that question was answered in June 2020, when the restaurant closed its doors amid the state's COVID-19 lockdown.
Juban's announced that its closure was temporary. As time passed, Michael Boudreaux, managing partner for the Juban's Restaurant Group teamed up in July 2020 with fellow restauranteurs Peter Sclafani and Kiva Guidroz to form Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group.
The trio opened SoLou Patio Restaurant Bar in March 2021, then turned their attention to Juban's.
It's been two years since Juban's welcomed guests through its front doors, and it's been a year since trucks and construction workers started walking in and out with power tools and supplies.
Work is still in progress in a couple of spots, but it doesn't matter. Not to the Juban's faithful, anyway.
They quickly found their way to the front counter on opening day, April 4, where they couldn't wait to be seated to eat their favorite Hallelujah Crab or Catfish Adrian.
Those were two items that new Chef de Cuisine Chris Motto kept on the menu. But with a new look comes new food, and Motto was ready to create something new that could only be found at Juban's.
"I've been eating this almost every other day," said Sclafani, pointing to a prepared plate of Motto's Chicken Clemenceau.
The dish combines a Joyce Farms chicken breast with mushroom risotto, English peas, caramelized garlic chicken glace and shoestring potatoes.
"It really is amazing," Sclafani said.
And amazing is what Sclafani expected when Making Raving Fans hired Motto. He'd worked as executive chef at Mansur's on the Boulevard and competed on Season 18 of FOX's reality cooking show "Hell's Kitchen."
Mention Motto in the city's chef's circles, and his name immediately conjures images of original dishes, so Sclafani knew he'd be the perfect person to head Juban's reinvigorated kitchen.
"We ran into each other at the Restaurant Association Expo, and he said, 'I've been following the company, and I see the growth, and I'm looking for a chance to grow,'" Sclafani said. "It was during COVID, and it was so hard, because nobody was talking about growing. They were all talking about survival. But part of our survival was growth."
And how could Making Raving Fans bring on such top talent as Motto if it weren't paving a path not only to reopen Juban's but improve and expand it?
"It was a scary time," Sclafani said. "My wife thinks I'm crazy, but you know, it's working. It's just what we want to do."
Sclafani consults with General Manager Jeremy McKnight, who oversees Juban's day-to-day activity, before leading a tour of the restaurant.
He said Juban's could seat 400 people at full capacity and it's probably best to make reservations for lunch or dinner for now as a big portion of Juban's business relies on large gatherings.
"People are ready to get out again," Sclafani said. "They want to have rehearsal dinners and retirement dinners and meetings."
And Juban's has the perfect rooms for any of those events with each commemorating a different Louisiana theme.
The Hallelujah Bar, formerly the main dining room, pays tribute to Louisiana's jazz heritage, trumpet chandeliers and brass-top tables and black and white portraits of Louisiana jazz legends.
Then there's Chateau Juban on the left of the entranceway, equipped with a large seating area and bar.
"And our guests will automatically notice our new courtyard for outdoor dining on their way in," Sclafani said.
Moving into the Atrium, Juban's regulars automatically will notice the absence of the ficus tree towering over the bar area. A smaller tree now occupies the space, which has been converted from a bar area to the main dining room.
Not to worry; the bar is still there. And next to it is the speakeasy-style Tigre Room, also known as The Library, hidden by a heavy, sliding door designed to look like a wine shelf. Inside is a large table, plush chairs, dark wood shelves, a fire place and Victorian portraits with familiar faces.
"Each of the people in these Victorian portraits is a famous LSU athlete or coach," Sclafani said. "Xdesign Inc. came up with the idea. We hired them to create the restaurant's new interior."
Making Raving Fans also hired hired DNA Workshop, a local architecture firm, in July to look at reconfiguring the restaurant's massive space, featuring the multiple dining rooms Sclafani now shows off, including the Armstrong and Domino rooms with portraits of the artists and sheet music wallpaper.
Back in the Atrium, Louisiana's birds take the spotlight.
"The Atrium is light and airy," Sclafani said. "Our light fixtures look like little bird cages, and we have rattan chairs. It's sort of a nod to Audubon, as our Magnolia Room next to it."
The Magnolia Room is highlighted by framed details of flowers from John James Audubon's paintings. Audubon spent time in West Feliciana Parish, where, it's said, he gathered studies for his "Birds of America" collection.
"You may not recognize these paintings, but they come from his bigger paintings, and these pictures are super focused," Sclafani said. "The Magnolia Room is another little private room, and it's just down the hall from our Wine Room, which is where we keep our wines, but it's also a meeting room."
A large meeting table with cushioned chairs stands in the middle surrounded by four walls filled with bottles of wine.
"We have 180 wine selections right now," Sclafani said. "You can have a private function in here or even a chef's tasting or wine pairing. We had a party in here last night."
Two other meeting spaces, the Egret and Pelican rooms, have been designed to be combined into one or divided into two. These rooms have been inspired by Audubon's birds.
Finally, in the very back is a photo booth with a Juban's background theme. Guests pay $3 for either physical or digital prints with all money benefitting a different charity each month.
Looking forward, Juban's needs about 25 more employees to fill out its wait, bartending and host staffs. Its kitchen is fully staffed and already churning out such new Motto creations as Cauliflower Crab & Brie soup and the Mango Tasso Shrimp, combining tasso-crusted shrimp with mango beurre blanc, mango salsa, citrus slaw and andouille oil.
Motto strives to locally source ingredients, but Sclafani has given him the green light to look for the best wherever he can find it.
The chef began working for Juban's last summer.
"We wanted to take some of the classics and just kind of re-envision the presentations or some of the processes that we used to cook them," he said. "But I wanted to speak of Juban's, as well. So, I try do use as many local ingredients as we can find."
Motto started out by going through Juban's old menus while creating a menu with "a little bit for everybody."
"So, our menu offers options where people can dry different things," he said. "And then I like cooking with colors — I like the bright colors in my food. We work hard to get those and I think it helps with the energy of the whole place."
Motto had already left Mansur's and was taking a break when he ran into Sclafani last summer. He knew his role at Juban's would be the perfect fit for them both.
"I believe we have the same core values," Motto said.
Part of those values is preserving the high quality, dine dining experience for which Juban's is known.
And after two years, it's back.