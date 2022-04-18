The benefits of eating more fresh locally grown fruit and vegetables are about as certain as life can get. Making those vegetables more accessible is a part of BREADA's mission — which is why Tuesday, April 19 will be its first Tuesday afternoon/early evening market.
The market will be open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
BREADA is a non-profit organization whose mission includes building a healthy and strong local food system, increasing sustainability of independent local farmers, fishers and food producers and fostering stewardship of land and community through public markets.
Lisa Gray, organization's deputy director, says it has traditionally operated its farmers' market from 8 a.m. to noon.
"We analyzed the sales and vendors participating and decided to do something most other big cities have – to host an evening market," Gray said. "We thought it would be ideal to have the market at the time of the library is busiest."
Gray says between eight and 10 vendors will be on hand for the first Tuesday market, with expectations for it to grow. Vendors include Bocage Bee and Honey, Micro Pharms, Frank Fekete Farms, Bonnecaze Farms, City Gelato, Supper Solutions, Yes Chef, Cutrer’s Meat Market, Dillard's Tea Cakes and Fletcher Farms.