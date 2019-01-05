Civic associations meeting
WHAT: The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations' monthly meeting
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10
WHERE: EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry at (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Speakers will be Eric Romero, city-parish director of information services, and Warren Kron, Geographic Information Services manager for the city. They will talk about the history and future of the EBR Parish information Systems through Open Data. A cyber tour of the city's website will be presented, along with other digital initiatives. There also will be live demonstrations of location-based data, such as maps, access to governmental services, election results, tax assessments and instructions on how to use the many interactive applications. An overview of the EBR Parish resources for a digital city can be found at brla.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5953/Digital-Initiatives-Flyer. The meeting is open to the public.
Job workshop
WHAT: Good Job Workshop: How to Reach Your Goals in 2019
WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 12
WHERE: EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: goodjobworkshop2019.eventbrite.com
COST: $20; $25 after Jan. 10
DETAILS: Michelle McCalope will conduct this seminar designed to teach how to set goals and reach them; how to develop a plan for success; and how to overcome obstacles along the way. The seminar is based on her books, "Good Job: A guide to pursuing your passions and following your dreams" and "That Good Job: Strategies for pursuing your passions and following your dreams." Both are available at amazon.com. The workshop will include classroom instruction, hands-on exercises and group activities. Those attending will leave with a step-by-step plan to help reach goals. Bring a notebook or journal and a pen.
Revisit 1861
WHAT: Create your own experience in living history during The Boys of ‘61
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12
WHERE: Audubon State Historic Site, La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish
ADMISSION: For Oakley House Tours and Grounds — $10, $8 for age 62 and older, $6 ages 4-17, free for age 3 and under; grounds-only admission — $5 ages 4 and older
INFORMATION: (888) 677-2838 toll free or (225) 635-3739
DETAILS: Take a trip to the year 1861 and see Louisiana on the edge of war. Civil War reenactors will be dressed in historically accurate uniforms of 157 years ago and present the daily life of citizens turning soldiers. See how the militia drill, how a musket works or taste a bit of what the soldiers ate. Witness an enlistment, hear a speech for secession or write a letter home with pen and ink.