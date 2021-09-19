I return to my earliest memories, when I was a lonely kid in a rural area.
I befriended the nearby lake, fields and woods. I explored far and wide on this improvised playground and was not bored.
The lake always drew my interest, and was to be explored on a patched inner tube amid duckweed and cattails. It bled into a creek where I fished with a branch pole.
Those times were idyllic and wondrous and evoke memories still fresh a lifetime later. I knew I was to return. My mind's eye never failed to beckon.
I am now a senior. The years have taken me far and wide. My life followed predictable paths. These were safe. Bumps and bruises were to follow, some life-threatening. No one gets a free pass. The trick is to emerge intact, perhaps stronger and wiser.
I came to know myself clearer and to appreciate human frailties, including my own. I also came to know what is seen is not always so. Joys and setbacks often blend, and one can easily disguise the other.
My return is one of mixed feelings. I expected changes. Think class reunions. Think salmon swimming back to their origins. Nothing is permanent. Try as one might the game clock ticks, and even timeouts expire. The game is over in the blink of an eye. A lifetime slips by. Visitor status is revoked.
I scan a former landscape. Little is recognized. Fields are now subdivisions. A dirt path is now paved and fenced. A lake once bound by duckweed and cattails, explored on my patched inner tube, is now ringed by homes with manicured lawns and lakefront docks. A former swimming hole hidden by trees now resembles a pool with protective belts, lifeguard stand and a snack bar. The creek rich with fishing memories is now a weed-choked ditch.
The changes startle, and are viewed with a heavy heart. What was is no longer.
Try as I might, I cannot superimpose my memory with the revised one.
One desolate oak tree still stands. I perched on its tall branch before tumbling and breaking an arm.
Other painful encounters come to mind, including bee stings, poison ivy and a near-drowning. Many cuts and bruises came and went. A few scars remain.
I notice kids on fancy bikes. They pass me with scarcely a glance. They wear T-shirts emblazoned with names and pictures of rock bands and sport celebrities. They sport earphones. They are in the moment and own the land. They cannot imagine it was of another time and place. They feel a permanence as I did then.
Perhaps a lifetime later they will know differently.
I take my final look and leave wistfully. Another visit is unlikely. I take heart that memories live on to give permanence to that time and place. Childhood deserves no less.
— Brumberger lives in Baton Rouge