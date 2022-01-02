The Alexander Stirling Chapter, Baton Rouge Chapter and Heirome Gaines Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted its 15th annual Wreaths Across America Program at Port Hudson National Cemetery on Dec. 18.
The program is designed to “Remember the fallen, honor those serving and teach the next generation the value of freedom.” Col. Joey Strickland, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, spoke on the importance of remembering and honoring all veterans. Chapter members, family, friends and groups of volunteers from local businesses and associations met the day before to place wreaths on over 5,000 graves in preparation for the program.
Veterans placed the ceremonial wreaths in memory and honor of those who served and are serving in each branch of service. Stan Masinter, pipe major of the Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums, played the salute to each branch of the military and "Amazing Grace." Louise McIntyre, a Navy veteran and a member of the Louisiana Women Veterans, played "Taps" to close the program.
The Baton Rouge Division of the Naval Sea Cadets and the Ascension Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol Cadets escorted family members after the program to place wreaths on the graves of their loved ones.
Decorating awards presented in Tara
The Tara Civic Association and the Garden Club held their annual Christmas Lighting and Decoration Contest on Dec. 16.
The winners are: Judges Choice — Tommy and Sandra Colomb on Cottage; Most Original — Chuck and Norma Cobb on Oakley; Best Lighting — Stewart and Anna Hingle on Trudeau; Best Children's — Lee and Jordan Barbay on Bon Durant; Best Religious — Brian and Celeste Smith on Beachgrove; and Best Door — Vernell and Cheryl McKenzie on Trinity.