From the Amite River to the large watershed of the Tchefuncte River and its tributaries, Louisiana has about 3,100 miles of waterways designated as scenic rivers.
These rivers, streams and bayous are recognized in the Louisiana Scenic Rivers Act, which was passed a half-century ago to promote the beauty of these areas.
Photographers from throughout the state did just that in the recent Louisiana Scenic Rivers photography contest, sponsored by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Winners of the contest, by category, are:
Professional category: 1st place — Tchefuncte River Ripples by Margaret Crosby, of Mandeville; 2nd place — Sunrise on Blind River by Gregory LeBlanc, of Lafayette; 3rd place — Abita River by Edward Estapa, of Madisonville; Honorable Mention — Whiskey Chitto Creek by Jason Saucier, of Cottonport.
Amateur category: 1st place — Tchefuncta Summers (Tchefuncte River) by Karen Boudreaux, of Mandeville; 2nd place — Bayou Bartholomew by Greg Harper, of Monroe; 3rd place — Brown Pelican In Tree (Bayou Des Allemands) by Rick Erbach, of Metairie; Honorable Mention — In Blind River We Trust by Travis Moore, of Baton Rouge.
Youth Category: 1st place — Peace (Tchefuncte River) by Olivia Currier, of Covington; 2nd place — X Marks the Spot (Bayou Bartholomew) by Lexi Harper, of Monroe; 3rd place — Bayou Bartholomew by Lexi Harper, of Monroe; Honorable Mention — Floating Down Stream (Whiskey Chitto Creek) by Jessica Phillips of Boyce; Honorable Mention — Quiet River (Bogue Falaya River) by Juliette Andry, of Covington.