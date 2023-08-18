At Arts Council
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s annual "Members+" exhibition, highlighting works by its member artists, is now open in the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Ferdinand St. Bolstered by other local creatives, the show celebrates local visual artists and the inspiration they bring to the Arts Council’s 11-parish region. The artists were prompted to create a work inspired by everyday life, a scene always at the forefront of every Louisianan's mind — the roads and routes we take to get to where we need to go every day. The free exhibit runs through Sept. 13. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
'Shawshank Redemption'
Tickets are on sale for 225 Theatre Collective's production of "The Shawshank Redemption" opening Friday, Aug. 25, at the LSU Studio Theatre in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $15-$25 by visiting 225theatrecollective.com/auditions.
The Big Sketch
The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, or BREC, is launching a communitywide art project, "The Big Sketch," through its BREC Art division to get the greater East Baton Rouge community drawing, sketching and painting. Beginning Sept. 4, BREC Art will email participants a weekly creative prompt designed to challenge artists at all levels to create original works within a sketchbook format. Prompts will be emailed through Oct. 30. All participants will be invited to a special BREC Art event at BREC’s Baringer Art Center, 7401 Baringer Road, to share their work. Sign up now by visiting brec.org/brecart.
At Yes We Cannibal
Yes We Cannibal art collective, 1600 Government St., is showing Jonathan Peterson's exhibit, "Meanwhile, in the space between," through Friday, Sept. 1. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call (240) 644-2039 or (240) 595-9421, email meetmeat@yeswecannibal.org or visit yeswecannibal.org.
River Road Show
The Art Guild of Louisiana’s premier exhibit, the "River Road Show," a national juried and judged competition, runs through Sept. 25 at the Louisiana Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. The show features work by 65 artists from throughout the nation who paint in various mediums. The awards reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free. For more information, visit artguildlouisiana.org.
'SpongeBob' musical
Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's production of "The SpongeBob Musical," opening Friday, Sept. 1, at the Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Tickets are $20 by visiting IpalTheater.com.
PASA Backers Bash
It will be a joyride at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Rader Solutions, 838 Coolidge St., Lafayette, when Performing Arts Serving Acadiana throws its Backers Bash, a celebration of the organization’s accomplishments in its two recent seasons. Tickets are $20 and are available on Eventbrite and at pasaonline.org. Like any great party, there will be beverages and bites for partygoers, as well as live entertainment. Jill Butler, a jazz pianist, will perform. For more information, call (337) 769-3231 or email info@pasaonline.org.