Dust off those bell-bottoms and platform shoes, because the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is traveling back in time.

Not only are you invited to come along, but you should dress the part.

"You can choose your favorite part of the 1970s, from the flower children of the early ’70s to the disco era to hip-hop," said Renee Chatelain, the Arts Council's president and CEO. "A lot of people don't realize that hip-hop started in the 1970s."

Just as they may not realize that the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge was founded in the 1970s — 1973 to be exact. That's 50 years of supporting, sponsoring and producing artistic expression in the capital city, and the organization is celebrating it all by kicking off its anniversary year on Thursday, Jan. 12, with its MPAC Gala.

The acronym for this party and fundraiser stands for Music Performing Arts Community, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center stocked with bites by Mestizo's, a signature cocktail by L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge and Supafly and DJ Marquis spinning classic hits from the ’70s.

There also will be a disco onsite. What ’70s celebration would be complete without that?

"We'll also have artist Isabella Thompson who will show her glitch art, where she takes images and puts them on TV screens," Chatelain said. "She does all kinds of artsy fun things with it that look very ’70s. So, we'll have several screens up, and she's taken photos of some of our sponsors and board members, and they'll be part of that glitch art."

Also displayed will be ’70s album covers incorporated with sponsors' images, and Joe Dreyer will be creating artwork on gallery windows throughout the night as will Antoine "Ghost" Mitchell.

"We'll have something happening on all three floors of the building," Chatelain said.

She refers to the Cary Saurage Building, called the "Triangle Building" in the past, because it occupies the entirety of the triangular block at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

The Arts Council moved into the building in 2021 from its previous home in the old Bogan Fire Station from which it operated from 1978 to 2021.

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge MPAC Gala WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. WHERE: Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. ADMISSION: $50-$300 TICKETS/INFO: Visit artsbr.org/mpac.

That was after the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and the Junior League led efforts incorporate what was then the Arts & Humanities Council of Baton Rouge on Jan. 13, 1973.

The Junior League provided a $32,000 gift to help fund the effort, and late Art Thiel, who had just retired as president of the Public Affairs Research Council, was tapped by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation as the project director.

+40 Photos: A look at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's arts events through the years The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is kicking off its 50th anniversary year with its MPAC Gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, …

The new arts organization's stated mission was “to promote cultural growth, economic development and educational enhancement through the arts” in the 11 parish-area of Ascension, East and Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

Among its first projects were “Sunday at Two” children’s performances, a Fall Arts Festival, a Public Walls Program and River Center art purchases, assisting in the formation of WRKF Public Radio and helping fund four dance residencies for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre and LSU.

As the council continued to evolve, it staged the spring festival FestForAll, the Baton Rouge Arts & Crafts Festival, the River City Blues Festival, the Laurel Street Palooza, the River City Jazz Masters, Sunday in the Park and eventually replaced FestForAll with the Ebb & Flow Festival.

The organization also helped found the professional children's theater company, Playmakers of Baton Rouge, and, of course, now hosts its annual MPAC Gala, which also serves as a fundraiser.

A name change happened in the fall of 1987 when the Arts & Humanities Council merged with the Community Fund for the Arts, a united arts fund drive patterned after United Way, resulting in the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

Duane Truex was the first executive director, followed by Joseph Kyle Walls. Then came Everett Powers, who previously was a reporter at WAFB-Channel 9.

Powers started out as the council's community relations director in 1979, then moved into the director's chair, where he served until leaving to head an arts organization in Spartanburg, S.C., in 1994.

"I loved working for the Arts Council in Baton Rouge, and I love how it's grown since," he said. "It's had some ups and downs, and it's a variety of leaders, but I think Renee is just doing a spectacular job."

Powers pointed out that though the Arts Council known for its arts programming, it also serves as the cultural planner for the community.

"It has its finger in all of the arts pies," he said. "And one of the things that we started when I was there was the United Arts Fund Drive."

Powers said the National Endowment for the Arts funded the United Arts Fund, matched by local funds, which was used as grants for local artists and arts organizations.

Finally, Arts Council's history wouldn't be complete without mention of the late Derek Gordon, who served as president and CEO director from 2006 to 2012. Gordon also was the council’s first development director.

Other directors were Adrienne Moore, Genny Nadler Thomas, Gordon and Eric Holowacz. Chatelain was named executive director-CEO in 2017, and it was under her leadership that the capital campaign was undertaken to renovate the Triangle Building, formerly home to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney, into the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

Now the organization is merging its 1970s past together with its 2023 present in its new home, where flower child patrons will mix with disco kings and queens in a celebration of Baton Rouge arts while looking toward the future.