Two family classics are coming to the Manship Theatre, along with a little bit of magic.
The Virginia Rep Theatre Company will bring its traveling productions of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and "Sleeping Beauty" to the theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Legend" will be performed at 2 p.m. Oct. 21, with "Sleeping Beauty" at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4. Tickets for each show are $15 plus tax and fees.
On Oct. 28, Theatreworks USA will stage its traveling production of "The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System" at the Manship Theatre at 2 p.m. This musical offers a fun space adventure for any fan of The Magic School Bus series. Tickets are $15 plus tax and fees.
For tickets or more information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.