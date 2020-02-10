The Musical Theatre Club at LSU will open the Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening" on Feb. 14 in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive on campus.
The show runs through Feb. 16 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances are free.
"Spring Awakening" is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical. The story fuses issues of morality, sexuality and rock 'n' roll in a production that packs a powerful emotional punch.
Set in 1891, headstrong Melchior, played by Thomas Luke, and naive Wendla, played by Sophia Brazda, stumble into each other’s arms, passionate and curious, while anxious Moritz, played by Taylor Luke, struggles to live up to the stringent expectations of society.
With only each other for guidance, this group of young people travel the fraught and rocky path of adolescence, discovering their bodies, their minds and themselves along the way.
"Spring Awakening" contains adult themes, actions and language, and is recommended for ages 18 and older.
