The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation is hosting its biennial symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Receiving Center at the Angola Museum, 17544 La. 66, known as the Tunica Trace, Angola.
The event will feature a tour of penitentiary's court-ordered re-entry program in the morning and panel discussions by statewide re-entry specialists in the afternoon. Discussions will focus on the perspectives of the community, offenders and victims.
Admission is $10, which includes lunch. For reservations, call (225) 655-2592 or email Director Jaci Vannoy at angolamuseum@angolamuseum.org.