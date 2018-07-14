This summer, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is bringing three homegrown artists who have gone on to national and international acclaim to teach ballet, contemporary dance, jazz, yoga, pointe and variations classes during a weeklong summer intensive program.
The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 3 in The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Cost is $380 for non-Dancers’ Workshop students.
At a summer dance intensive, students can focus on their dance technique and other styles that might challenge them.
“Typically, students would have to travel out of town to learn with instructors of this caliber,” artistic director Molly Buchmann says. “We are very proud to host these three very accomplished and educated artists to share their knowledge with students here in Baton Rouge.”
Shelby Williams will teach ballet, pointe and variations. After dancing in many companies throughout Europe, Williams is now a soloist with the Royal Ballet of Flanders and has recently become an Instagram sensation with her satirical profile, @biscuitballerina, where she has more than 84,000 followers.
Dwayne Holliday, teaching contemporary and yoga, is a professional dancer, choreographer and certified yoga and Gyrokinesis teacher working out of Cologne, Germany. He has performed works by such masters as Jiri Kylian, Trey McIntyre, Paul Taylor, Ben Stevenson among others. Holliday is finishing the highest level of education in dance studies as he writes his doctoral dissertation.
Taylor Mitchell, who will teach jazz, is well-known to dance lovers and students in Baton Rouge for his original and fresh style. He is a Chicago-based artist who performs, choreographs and teaches nationally and internationally.
Mitchell's choreography has been featured at festivals in Germany, and the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre performed one of his original works at the Regional Dance American Southwest Festival last spring.
Registration is limited; interested students should visit batonrougeballet.org/summer-intensive for more information.