Make no mistake — small-town girl Millie Dillmount has come to New York with one goal. She wants to marry for money.
And, because it's 1922, that's what makes her "Thoroughly Modern Millie."
"That might sound old-fashioned in today's world, but it was ambitious in the 1920s," says Annie Blanchard, the 16-year-old actress tackling the role for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors production that opens Aug. 16. "Think about it. Going to the big city by herself would have been really ambitious at that time, and then she gets a job."
The Tony-winning musical will play out with twists, turns and hidden identities in the Young Actors' first production on Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage. The cast of 47 youngsters will be accompanied by an orchestra of equally young musicians.
The curtain opens as Millie arrives in the Big Apple from her hometown of Salina, Kansas.
"You see how determined she is from the beginning because she tears up her return ticket home," Blanchard says. "She's not going back. She knows who she is and what she wants, and she's brave in how she goes after it. But she also meets obstacles along the way."
Among those obstacles are competition from a clueless best friend, a dark scheme concocted by a shady landlady at the Hotel Priscilla for Single Women and a playboy suitor named Jimmy Smith, played by 17-year-old Hayden Ponjuan.
"Jimmy is a womanizer, and he's used to getting what he wants," Ponjuan says. "And there's something about Millie. She's different. She's just not the typical girl that he's used to, and he goes after her. The only problem is she doesn't want him, and he's not used to that."
Director Jack Lampert says the jazz-era numbers lend themselves to a big-stage musical.
"I also love the music in this show because it's in the style of the traditional Broadway musicals," Lampert says. "This musical never stops. Millie is in almost all of the scenes, and there's a lot of tap dancing, so it's been a challenge for our actors."
But this cast is up for it with such scenes as the secretaries tapping with their feet while also tapping on their typewriters.
Blanchard says tapping also played into her acting ambition.
"I was a dancer, and tap was my strong point," she says. "I quit dancing on a whim to go into acting, but when I auditioned for this show, my dancing background helped me. I was ready for it."
Lampert says the timing was right to bring the young actors to the big stage.
"Two years ago, our production of 'The Boyfriend' sold out, and we had to add a performance," he says. "Last year, we had to add three performances of 'Footloose.'"
The production will not only be the first on the Main Stage for the young actors, it will also open Theatre Baton Rouge's season.
"We're going from a small theater that seats about 50 people to one that seats 300," Lampert says. "Our run is only one weekend, so this should solve the problem of sold out performances. But it would be nice if we could sell out and have to add a matinee over the weekend."
'Thoroughly Modern Millie'
A Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program production
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16-17, 2 p.m. Aug. 18.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $30; $19, students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org