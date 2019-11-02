More than 30 original works will be up for bid when Baton Rouge Gallery's fun and fast-paced "KINETICS" live art auction opens at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8. All bids start at $100 at the annual fundraiser.
The event celebrates the energy of contemporary art, specifically in Louisiana's capital. The works up for bid represent some of the gallery's artist members. Art of all sizes and media will be up for auction, including paintings, sculpture, photography, collage and mixed media works.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go directly to the artists, with the remaining funds supporting a dozen local art exhibitions and the gallery’s mission of advancing local and national contemporary artists and cultural programming.
The art can be viewed at batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.
Artists whose works will be up for bid are Judi Betts, Christopher Brumfield, James Burke, Rob Carpenter, David DuBose, Paulo Dufour, Mary Lee Eggart, Leslie Elliottsmith, Malaika Favorite, Scott Finch, Rosemary Goodell, April Hammock, Randell Henry, Theresa Herrera, David Horton, Michael w. Howes, Ross Jahnke, Heather Ryan Kelley, Kelli Scott Kelley, Phyllis Lear, Kathleen Lemoine, Christy Diniz Liffmann, Marcus McAllister, Craig McCullen, Matt Morris, Kelly A. Mueller, Thomas Neff, Nonney Oddlokken, Isoko Onodera, Mary Jane Parker, Jacqueline Dee Parker, Alex Podesta, Tom Richard, Steve Schmidt, Jessica Sharpe and Michaelene Walsh.
Special guest emcee Justin Lemoine will kick off the festivities. Lemoine is a co-founder of the Mid City Makers Market, a monthly event that showcases local artists, makers, and food and drink vendors. The market has grown from just 12 artists in December 2016 to more than 60 booths at each monthly event.
In addition, there will be food and drink from City Pork and Tin Roof, among other vendors. There also will be a live performance from Lilli Lewis Project.
Baton Rouge Gallery also is partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s Empty Bowls program. Ceramicists will craft bowls on pottery wheels, and those attending can get their hands just a little dirty by painting and decorating the handmade bowls that will ultimately help raise funds to support those facing food insecurity in the community.
Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $55 at batonrougegallery.org/kinetics. They also are available at the gallery. For more information (225) 383-1470.