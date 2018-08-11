Starting this fall, Kids’ Orchestra is expanding into Baker and launching a new site at Park Ridge Academic Magnet School.
Kids’ Orchestra will offer two foundation classes for kindergarten and first-grade students. The foundation classes emphasize creativity and play through general music concepts. Students engage through singing, dancing, storytelling, age-appropriate instruments, musical activities and games.
Classes will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Students will receive a healthy snack, mentoring and homework help prior to an hour of group music lessons. Kids’ Orchestra students perform in at least two informal concerts each year and invited to perform at select community performances throughout the year.
For more information, call (225) 922-4656, ext. 103.