Baton Rouge is gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock next week.
Events at Baton Rouge venues, like the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Knock Knock Children's Museum, and in area towns, such as the Vibes in the 'Ville festival in St. Francisville, will commemorate the 1969 touchstone with music, films and special events.
The Woodstock Music & Art Fair took place Aug. 15-18 on a dairy farm in Bethel, New York. And with more than 500,000 people attending to hear music by Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, The Who, Janis Joplin, Santana, The Grateful Dead and many more, the festival really became emblematic of the peace and love era.
We want to hear from area residents: Did you go to Woodstock? Or know someone who went? We'd like to hear about what you remember of the festival.
Email us at red@theadvocate.com.