Want to know how to make a Cajun-style rocket? How about visit Alice's Wonderland?
You can do both at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s fifth annual Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The event, which has an outer-space focus, will include high- and low-tech booths. Miguel de Jesus, of the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, will teach how to make a Cajun-style rocket, and members of the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society will discuss the wonders of the night sky.
Explore the MARS truck, take a tour of the International Space Station in virtual reality and a trip to Alice's Wonderland courtesy of the Knock Knock Children's Museum. The Baton Rouge Fire Guild will perform and there will be live painting.
Expect to see lots of makers and performers, technology, craftspeople and artists, many of whom will have interactive booth activities. There also will be scheduled workshops of special interest available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food trucks will sell various fare.
For a full list of exhibits, visit batonrouge.makerfaire.com/makers-exhibits. For more information, call (225) 231‑3750 or visit batonrouge.makerfaire.com.