The LSU School of Music will present Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, joined by the legendary collaborative pianist Martin Katz and LSU's own Paul Groves, for "An Evening of Operatic Classics" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive.
The program will feature music by composers Henri Duparc and Gustav Mahler.
Hailed as “an artist to treasure” by The New York Times, Susan Graham rose to the highest echelon of international performers within just a few years of her professional debut, mastering an astonishing range of repertoire and genres along the way.
Admission is free. However, due to high anticipated attendance at this event, seating vouchers will be issued in advance through Eventbrite. Admission at the door may be limited.
For more information, visit lsu.edu/cmda/music.