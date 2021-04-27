HAMMOND – Students in the Chamber Music Studio at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts will perform at 6 p.m. April 29 in Pottle Music Annex Recital Hall.
The free concert features the students of Orchestra Director and Assistant Professor of Violin Victor Correa-Cruz. Social distancing protocols will be followed, and face coverings are required.
Featuring works by Bartok, Haydn, Saint-Saens, Rossini, Chiva-Sanz and Granados, the concert will feature works for the violin, cello, double bass, and piano.
Violin students featured include Mike Levitskiy, Sergio de la Poza and Aneta Spilkova. Cello students include Rebeca Lemos, Mert Özkan, Alfons Rochera, Marina Burguete, and Ellie Ketentzian, while Daniel Chiva is featured on double bass and Timofei Kunin on piano.
For more information, call (985) 549- 2184.