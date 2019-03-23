About 40 artists are expected to be painting scenes March 28-30 at Independence Botanical Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd.
The en plein-air event is a fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation, which will hold a sale of the art and public reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 30 on the rooftop terrace of the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The artists will be painting various views of the botanical gardens during the three-day event. For artists’ prospectus and registration information, contact mtharp6@gmail.com.